Galaxy Z Fold 5 won’t have the design change everyone wants, but the Fold 6 might

Samsung will unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 during an event in South Korea next month, which means the 2023 Samsung foldables will hit the stores earlier than they have in past years. Samsung has started feeling pressure from competitors as various companies brought Fold and Flip designs to international markets. Then there’s the Pixel Fold, which is even more important than all the foldables coming out of China. This will be the only foldable Android device to deliver a Google-optimized version of Android.

Leaks have shown that Samsung is ready to respond to the increased competition. Both the Fold 5 and Flip 5 will feature design changes that should alleviate some concerns. But you’ll have to wait for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 to get the design change you’ve been asking for: A better aspect ratio for the external display.

Recent leaks showed that Samsung has “fixed” one annoying Fold and Flip design compromise that has never been a problem for any of Samsung’s rivals. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 will fold perfectly flat thanks to a new waterdrop hinge design. That means the annoying gap between the two phone halves of the screen will disappear.

Also, Samsung will increase the size of the Flip 5’s external display considerably to match similar models from Oppo and Motorola.

Since other vendors delivered these features before Samsung, it seems clear that Samsung didn’t care about changing the Fold and Flip designs too much in the previous years. Samsung was the dominant player in the foldable business in most markets. But there were no real alternatives until this year.

While Chinse vendors have eliminated the gap and enlarged the external display on Flip phones, those designs were not available in international markets. Samsung had nothing to worry about.

Google Pixel Fold folded (left) and unfolded (right). Image source: Google

Chinese vendors and Google have also fixed an incredibly annoying Galaxy Z Fold design choice. Samsung’s external display is too tall, and the resulting aspect ratio isn’t great for using the phone while folded.

Most people will likely use foldable handsets when they’re closed more than when they’re open. You don’t need to unfold the handset for basic smartphone features. It’s only when you need enhanced multitasking or a tablet experience that you unfold the device.

Handsets like the Oppo Find N and Pixel Fold do not have the same problem. When folded, they look like regular phones, which is what Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold handsets should look like. Unfortunately, while the Fold 5 has no screen gap when folded, that tall aspect ratio is still a problem. If that’s not what you want from your Fold experience, you can buy something from the competition. Or wait for the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

The disappointing aspect of the Fold 6 is that it uses the same image sensor as the Fold 5.



The major update of the Fold 6 is the change in the aspect ratio of the external display. https://t.co/RVp454lNbw — Revegnus (@Tech_Reve) June 20, 2023

Samsung leaker Ice Universe advised buyers a few days ago to skip the Fold 5 and wait for the Fold 6. Reacting to that remark, a different leaker said that the Fold 6 would bring a major design change in the aspect ratio of the external display. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 will be shorter or wider than the Fold 5, if Tech_Reve’s claim is accurate.

The leaker also said the Fold 6 would use the same image sensor as the Fold 5. That’s not necessarily a bad thing, however.

It’s unclear where Tech_Reve obtained this information. But the leaker said a few days ago that the Fold 5 might be slightly cheaper than the Fold 4. If you can deal with the weird aspect ratio, that might be a good reason to get it.

The Fold 5 should still be a great Android flagship, featuring high-end specs just like the Galaxy S23 series. Still, the handset will be more expensive than most traditional smartphones, even after a price cut.