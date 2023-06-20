Will the Pixel Fold’s launch impact the Galaxy Z Fold 5 price?

Google unveiled the Pixel Fold a few weeks ago, with the company’s first foldable set to hit stores in the coming weeks. Soon after that, word got out that Samsung would bring forward its Google Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 event. There can be no doubt that Samsung is feeling the pressure this year. There’s increased competition in the foldables field, with Google being a significant threat.

Thankfully, for Samsung, Google did not drop the entry price. At $1,799, the Pixel Fold costs as much as the Galaxy Fold 4. But this gives Samsung a chance to lower the price for Fold-like tablets, starting with the Galaxy Fold 5 And there’s a leak that claims that’s something Samsung might be considering.

A leaker who goes by the name of Tech_Reve claims that Samsung will keep in place the Galaxy Z Flip 5 price. Last year’s model sold for around $1,000, and seeing the same entry price on the next-gen model makes sense.

But the leaker’s Galaxy Z Fold 5 price claim is the more interesting. According to them, the Fold 5 might see a slight reduction in price this year. We don’t have figures, however. But the price cut will not be significant if the leak is accurate.

However, since this is still an initial plan, it may be subject to change in the future. — Revegnus (@Tech_Reve) June 16, 2023

Still, Samsung has to actually compete in the foldables market this year. It’s not just the Pixel Fold putting pressure on the Galaxy Z Fold 5. Several smartphone vendors from China are releasing their foldables in international markets. Buyers get to shop different Fold and Flip models this year, which is trouble for Samsung.

As the leaker points out, the Fold 5 price is still being decided. Samsung could always stick to that $1,799 price tag that Google adopted for the Pixel Fold. But cutting the price, even slightly, would have a symbolic value. Samsung, the self-proclaimed leader of the foldable business, would lead in this regard. Rather than reacting to Google and other rivals.

Whatever the case, I fully expect Samsung to throw every promo possible at potential buyers. It’s what the company did in previous years. Samsung tried to lower the entry price via registration discounts, preorder deals, and trade-in options, allowing customers to bring in all sorts of old gadgets for discounts, not just smartphones.

Recent leaks have shown that Samsung is ready to match offerings from other rivals. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 will have a large, generous external display, like devices from Oppo and Motorola. More importantly, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 should feature new hinges to eliminate the infamous screen gap.

None of this is confirmed, of course. But we don’t have long until Samsung unveils the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5.