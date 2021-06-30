Galaxy Z Flip 3 leak claims clamshell will pack a key Fold 3 design feature

Samsung has a big Unpacked press conference planned for early August. That’s where the next-gen Galaxy Note would arrive, but there’s no Note 21 this year. Samsung is doing things differently this summer, as it’s looking to boost its foldable smartphone sales. Reports say that Samsung has already started Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 mass-production, aiming to sell seven million units between the two of them.

The two foldables are the direct successors of the Fold 2 and the original Flip that launched last year. Both the Fold 3 and Flip 3 are supposed to deliver several key upgrades over the 2020 versions. That’s what most rumors and leaks said over the past few months. Most of those rumors focused on the Fold 3, however. The Fold 3 is the kind of flagship device that could keep the Note legacy alive. It will reportedly feature a large screen and S Pen functionality. These are the Note’s signature feature that made it so popular with fans.

A brand new leak delivers more details about the Flip 3 design, the smallest foldable of the two. The latest rumor makes a bold claim about the Flip successor, saying the handset will also pack one of the Fold 3’s most anticipated design features.

Galaxy Z Fold 3 is the king of foldable leaks

An increasing number of rumors and leaks paint the same Fold 3 picture when it comes to design, build quality, and specs. The foldable handset will look almost like the Fold 2 and Fold, although it should sport better build quality. The phone should be more durable than its predecessors, including a next-gen Ultra Thin Glass (UTG) screen cover that will make S Pen functionality possible.

Running the show will be a high-end processor of the Qualcomm or Exynos variety. More interestingly, Samsung might bring its AMD GPU to smartphones starting with the Fold 3.

The camera department might deliver a key Fold 3 upgrade. Reports say the foldable will be Samsung’s first phone with an under-display camera. Or Under Panel Camera (UPC), as Samsung’s marketing team called it.

Exciting Galaxy Z Flip 3 design rumor

A well-informed leaker shared Fold 3 and Flip 3 renders a few days ago that seemingly confirmed existing design leaks. But those images (seen above) focused on the Fold 3’s changes than on the Flip 3.

A brand new leak offers more Flip 3 images that highlight Samsung’s new design for the clamshell foldable. The handset looks a lot like its predecessor in the renders that GizNext obtained. We’re looking at a two-tone color scheme on the back and a dual-lens camera system.

The cameras are placed vertically, sitting next to a much larger display than the Flips. The screen will allow users to control the phone better with the screen closed. More importantly, the larger Flip 3 screen will provide a better viewfinder for the camera.

The blog says the Flip 3 will be available in no less than eight different colors. The list includes Dark Green, Light Violet, Beige, Pink, and Dark Blue.

But the blog casually drops the most interesting purported Galaxy Z Flip 3 design detail later in the post. The Flip 3 will also feature a UPC screen. It’s unclear where the information comes from, and it’s not a rumor that we’ve heard that often. But we do expect Samsung to launch more phones with perfect all-screen designs. That means hiding the selfie camera under the screen.

Samsung should announce the Fold 3 and Flip 3 in early August. It won’t be long until we find out whether the Flip 3 will indeed receive a UPC design or not.

