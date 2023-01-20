Galaxy S23 Ultra release date and specs leak finally reveals everything about the new model

Like the Galaxy S22 series, the Galaxy S23 flagship family will deliver three devices featuring two distinct designs. The Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus will pack the “traditional” smartphone design, while the Galaxy S23 Ultra will feature a built-in S Pen stylus. The Ultra will be the most expensive new Galaxy S phone and the Note successor that fans want to buy this year. And it so happens that the Galaxy S23 Ultra specs leaked in full ahead of the launch event.

Buyers can already decide whether the Ultra is worth the extra cash or whether the base Galaxy S23 is a good enough upgrade.

As usual with new Galaxy S launches, it’s WinFuture with the big Galaxy S23 Ultra specs list. The German-language blog also shared the Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus specs. The information is likely accurate, as these leaks drop religiously every year ahead of Samsung’s new Galaxy S press event.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra will be the largest of the three flagships. And it won’t feature the same design as the cheaper phones. The handset has an all-screen display that’s slightly curved around the edges. That’s a byproduct of Samsung’s desire to keep the Note experience alive. The built-in S Pen stylus demands that the bottom edge is flat rather than curved at the corners. That means the top edge is also flat, and the side edges are curved.

Except for the Note design and features, the Galaxy S23 Ultra should feature the same base specs as the cheaper models. The camera setup will be much better, thanks to the inclusion of Samsung’s new 200-megapixel sensor and the periscope telephoto lens.

Galaxy S23 Ultra marketing materials leaked ahead of launch. Image source: WinFuture

The Ultra features a 6.8-inch hole-punch display with 3088 x 1440 resolution and a 1-120Hz dynamic refresh rate. The screen has a built-in fingerprint sensor and a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 glass panel.

The custom Galaxy Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip that already leaked powers all three Galaxy S23 phones, including the Ultra. Like the cheaper phones, the new Note gets two big specs upgrades. We’re looking at LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage that deliver big speed improvements over the previous standards.

Specifically, the Galaxy S23 Ultra specs leak says the phone ships with either 8GB or 12GB of RAM. Storage starts at 256GB and goes up to 1TB. The cheapest Ultra will likely come in an 8GB/256GB combination. The 12GB RAM models will probably feature more storage.

The specs leak also details the big camera upgrade the Galaxy S23 Ultra gets this year. That’s the Isocell HP2 camera sensor that Samsung just announced. We’re looking at a 200-megapixel sensor (85°, f/1.7, 23mm, OIS) that should improve low-light photography and video recording.

The Ultra also features a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens (120°, f/2.2, 13mm), 10-megapixel telephoto lens (36°, f/2.4, 69mm, OIS), and 10-megapixel telephoto lens (11°, f/4.9, 230mm, OIS, 10x optical zoom, 100x space zoom).

On the front, expect a 12-megapixel shooter (80°, f/2.2, 25mm, HDR10+).

Galaxy S23 Ultra marketing materials leaked ahead of launch. Image source: WinFuture

Connectivity-wise, the Galaxy S23 Ultra should support 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, USB-C, NFC, and UWB.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra leak also mentions the battery specs. We’re looking at a 5,000 mAh battery pack that supports 45W fast charging and 10W wireless charging.

According to the leak, the handset should be available in black, cream, green, and purple. And if a recent report is accurate, the Galaxy S23 Ultra price will remain unchanged in the US. That means the handset will start at $1,199 in the States. WinFuture doesn’t mention prices for Germany or the EU, but rumors suggest Samsung might raise prices in international markets.