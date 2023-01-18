Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus specs just leaked

The Galaxy S23 launch event is two weeks away, but the rumors and leaks keep on coming. The latest one happens to be a massive leak that details the full specs of Samsung’s Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus handsets. These are next-gen Samsung flagships featuring the traditional Galaxy S design. They won’t ship with a built-in S Pen stylus like the Galaxy S23 Ultra, which serves as a Note replacement.

After the Galaxy S22 was a colossal disappointment, Samsung needs a big win with the Galaxy S23 series. Rumors say the Korean giant adopted a new strategy for the 2023 handsets, choosing not to cut costs. Instead, Samsung is said to be prioritizing a great flagship experience.

But that might be a challenge, especially in 2023, as most financial analysts predict the economy will continue to move toward a recession. As a result, high-end smartphone sales might continue to take a hit, which could be a problem for Samsung.

The detailed specs leak, courtesy of WinFuture, doesn’t mention prices for the new Galaxy S23 series. But it does say that Samsung will make the 256GB storage upgrade free for buyers who preorder the handset after launch. That means it’ll be the same price as the 128GB version for people who pre-order.

Pricing aside, the Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus should be identical when it comes to design and specs. The Plus will be slightly larger, featuring a 6.6-inch display and a 4,700 mAh battery. That also means the Plus model is heavier at 195 grams. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S23 reportedly rocks a 6.1-inch screen, a 3,900 mAh battery, and weighs 167 grams.

Leaked Galaxy S23 marketing image. Image source: WinFuture

The Galaxy S23 specs leak reveals that the handsets will feature Dynamic AMOLED screens with 2340 x 1080 resolution, 48-120Hz refresh rate, and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 glass on top. The screens also support HDR10+, Always-on functionality, and an under-display fingerprint sensor.

The best detail from this report concerns the processor. The Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus will feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, a 4nm processor that should be 40% faster than the chipset in the Galaxy S22.

The phones will have 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and each will have two storage configurations in Germany/Europe. It’s unclear if other markets will have different storage options. In Germany, the Galaxy S23 will launch in 128GB and 256GB variants, while the Plus should be available with either 256GB or 512GB of storage.

Aside from the minor camera bump redesign, the rear camera should not receive any significant upgrades compared to the S22 series. The primary camera has a 50-megapixel sensor (85°, f/1.8, 23mm, OIS, Dual Pixel). We then have a 12-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens (120°, f/2.2, 13mm) and a 10-megapixel telephoto zoom camera (36°, f/2.4, 69mm, 3x optical zoom).

The report notes the front camera should be a 12-megapixel shooter (80°, f/2.2, 25mm, HDR10+), although the sensor doesn’t seem to be confirmed.

Leaked Galaxy S23 Plus marketing image. Image source: WinFuture

Regarding connectivity, we’re looking at Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and USB-C. The Plus model will also get UWB support.

The specs leak notes that the Galaxy S23 models will have slightly larger batteries. The Galaxy S23 will still support 25W charging speeds, while the Plus goes up to 45W. Wireless charging speed tops out at 10W, and both phones support reverse wireless charging.

Finally, the leak mentions four color options: Black, cotton white, green, and purple.

Considering WinFuture’s track record when reporting on unreleased Samsung flagships, these are probably the final Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus specs. But Samsung will confirm everything during the launch event on February 1st.