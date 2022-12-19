Galaxy S23 price problems might lead to a delayed release

The only thing Samsung can do to fight the iPhone 14 Pro right now is run ridiculous ads that mock Apple. And Samsung is lucky the recent lockdowns in China significantly impacted the production of Apple’s new iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models. Samsung’s best bet for competing against the iPhone 14 series isn’t the Galaxy S22 or the latest foldable phones. It’s the Galaxy S23 series coming early next year. But now, a leaker claims the Galaxy S23 release date hasn’t yet been decided because Samsung can’t figure out how to price the new flagships.

Recent reports claimed that Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S23 at some point in early February. That’s a somewhat regular schedule for the Galaxy S series. The phone should then hit stores shortly after preorders begin.

But we have no official dates from Samsung, and there’s no reason for the Korean vendor to hurry. There’s plenty of time to announce the Galaxy S23 launch event and actually host one in person.

Mid to late February release for the S23 series



Deciding on a price for the devices is delaying this release. If it was up to me, $799, $899 & $1199 would be the prices. pic.twitter.com/bYzNW9HAd9 — Anthony (@TheGalox_) December 16, 2022

A leaker now says on Twitter that Samsung might delay the release. The reason for the change is said to be the Galaxy S23 price. Samsung reportedly hasn’t decided what to charge for the three Galaxy S23 models.

Getting the price right is a key factor for the Galaxy S23’s success, as previous models have shown. It’s easy to speculate that Samsung will keep the Galaxy S22 price structure in place. But the current economy might force Samsung to increase the phone’s price in some markets.

Apple kept the iPhone 13 price tiers in place for the iPhone 14, which was an incredible feat. But it did so only in the US. Apple raised iPhone prices in other markets as the dollar has been much stronger than other currencies.

Galaxy S23 price speculation aside, rumors say that Samsung wants to spare no expense with the 2023 flagships. The Galaxy S22 performance scandal forced Samsung to defend against claims that its cost-cutting policies hurt the phone’s ability to deliver sustained performance.

Galaxy S23 Plus revealed in leaked renders. Image source: @OnLeaks/Smartprix

Assuming that Samsung is indeed sparing no expense to make the Galaxy S23 phones, we can expect higher manufacturing costs for the three flagships. Especially considering that all three devices will feature only Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 flagship processor. There will not be an Exynos 2300 next year to slow down the Galaxy S23.

With about two months until the Galaxy S23 launch, there’s plenty of time for the price and release date to leak. It’s a dance we’re all familiar with. These key details leak ahead of each Samsung flagship launch.