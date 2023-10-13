First official look at the OnePlus Open hints at something beautiful

OnePlus officially unveiled its upcoming foldable device. The OnePlus Open is set to debut on October 19, which is just a week from now, and the upcoming foldable smartphone will be a rebranding of the Oppo Find N3, which is set to debut on the same day.

The two companies say that they’ve worked together to create one of the best foldable phones on the market, and so far, what we’ve seen of it looks to be an absolute gem. The Oppo Find N3 will be the version sold in Chinese markets, while the OnePlus Open will be available to consumers in the U.S. Both phones will offer the same specs, including primary hardware and cameras.

We’ve already seen some exciting rumors about the upcoming OnePlus Open, previously called the OnePlus V Fold, including reports that it will have a more compact hinge and be lighter and more durable than other current foldable phones on the market. It’s also reported to have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, with 16GB of RAM to power your day-to-day activities.

Get ready to #OpenforEverything.

October 19

The phone is also slated to include up to 1TB of storage, according to rumors, though that isn’t surprising given that many Android smartphones are starting to lean that heavily into their internal storage anyway. Finally, rumors have said that the OnePlus Open will feature a triple-camera setup with a 48MP primary camera, putting it on par with other flagship devices.

OnePlus has made a history of branding itself as the device that “never settles,” and if any of the rumors about the upcoming OnePlus Open are accurate, we could finally have a foldable that puts up a solid fight against Samsung’s current stranglehold on the market. It could also challenge the Pixel Fold’s current claims as the “thinnest foldable ever.”

Ultimately, though, we don’t have any juicy details that have been confirmed about the OnePlus Open just yet. But, just like rumors for the Galaxy S24 are stirring, there are plenty of details out there about what could be included, and it’s all very exciting stuff.