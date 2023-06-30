The OnePlus V Fold is the next foldable phone that deserves your attention

Google’s Pixel Fold is available in stores, and things aren’t necessarily looking good for the device’s durability. The Pixel Fold’s screen might be prone to breaking, which is never good news for a foldable handset. Next month, we’ll see the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5, with Samsung mostly playing it safe with innovations. With that in mind, I think the OnePlus V Fold might be the next foldable to pay attention to. And it’s not just because OnePlus used to make affordable “never settle” phones in its early years.

OnePlus offered incredibly competitive prices for those first few phones but compromised on features. They were never true flagship killers. That changed in recent years as OnePlus incorporated more and more features that users wanted. And prices went up as a result.

What I’m trying to get at is that I don’t necessarily expect OnePlus to sell the V Fold for a significant discount compared to the Pixel Fold and the Galaxy Z Fold 5. But if any company would embark on that task, it’s OnePlus.

Then again, OnePlus isn’t the same smartphone vendor of the early days. It’s a subsidiary of Oppo, which sets the tone for OnePlus. But if you’ve been following foldable phones, you know that Oppo has made quite an impression in recent years. Not once, but twice.

First, the Oppo Find N arrived, featuring the design I always wanted to see from Samsung. The handset isn’t as tall as a Galaxy Z Fold, but it’s wider, making one-hand operation easier.

Then the Oppo Find N2 Flip dropped with a larger external display. Everyone else has to follow that trend, Samsung included.

Soooo #FutureSquad… Last week, I revealed the design of #OnePlus first foldable phone… Today, I'm back with its complete and final specs sheet!…😏



On behalf of @mysmartprice 👉🏻 https://t.co/2yVnMO7YoL pic.twitter.com/W0yIlY1Ow8 — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) June 28, 2023

With that in mind, the Oppo-made OnePlus V Fold could be an exciting foldable. Especially if it’s durable and affordable. Because it certainly looks like the handset will be a premium device.

Design leaks indicate the phone will look like the Galaxy Z Fold and Pixel Fold designs. The 7.8-inch 2K foldable AMOLED 120Hz screen will sit on the inside. An external 6.3-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate will be handy when using the phone folded.

The OnePlus V Fold specs come from MySmartPrice, which worked with OnLeaks on the reveal. The phone will run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. It’ll feature 16GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, a 4,800 mAh battery with 67W charging, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

On the camera front, the OnePlus V Fold will feature a triple-lens module on the back. We’re looking at two 48-megapixel sensors (primary and ultra-wide) and a 64-megapixel telephoto lens. For selfies, you’ll have a 32-megapixel camera on the outside and a 20-megapixel selfie camera on the inside. OnePlus will be working with Hasselblad on the camera experiences.

While the specs leak lacks pricing information, it says that OnePlus will unveil the V Fold in August.