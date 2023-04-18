Click to Skip Ad
First Apple Store opens in India with Tim Cook on hand to celebrate

José Adorno
By
Apr 18th, 2023
Apple Store in India, Tim Cook
Image: Apple Inc.

Today, Apple opened its first store in Mumbai, India. It’s located at the Bandra Kurla Complex financial, arts, and entertainment district. Both Apple’s CEO, Tim Cook, and senior VP of Retail + People, Deidre O’Brien.

According to a press release, Apple’s first retail location in India will serve as “a dynamic space where customers can come together, explore Apple products and services, enjoy exceptional service, and learn how to get more out of their devices through free Today at Apple sessions.”

Customers can also participate in a special Today at Apple series, “Mumbai Rising,” running from the store’s opening day through the summer that will bring visitors, local artists, and creatives together.

Apple says this store is designed to be one of the most energy-efficient Apple Store locations in the world, with a dedicated solar array and zero reliance on fossil fuels for store operations. The store is operationally carbon neutral, running on 100 percent renewable energy.

Image source: Apple Inc.

“At Apple, our customers are at the center of everything we do, and our teams are excited to celebrate this wonderful moment with them as we open our first retail store in India,” said Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail. “Apple BKC is a reflection of Mumbai’s vibrant culture and brings together the best of Apple in a beautiful, welcoming space for connection and community.”

With this retail opened, Apple is also preparing to launch another one in the coming weeks. Interestingly enough, the company has been focusing a lot on India recently. According to Bloomberg, Apple’s sales in India had a new high of almost $6 billion from January through March, with revenue growing by nearly 50%.

In addition, the Cupertino firm is planning to simultaneously assemble the new iPhone 15 in China and India, which shows how much the company plans to diversify its supply chain while pointing to the country as the destination of its and its partners’ resources.

José Adorno
José Adorno Tech News Reporter

José is a Tech News Reporter at BGR. He has previously covered Apple and iPhone news for 9to5Mac, and was a producer and web editor for Latin American broadcaster TV Globo. He is based out of Brazil.

