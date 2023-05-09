Final Cut Pro for iPad: Release date, features, compatibility, price

If you buy through links on BGR, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Apple has announced that Final Cut Pro is finally coming for the iPad. After years of waiting, the Cupertino firm has brought one of its most important Pro apps to multi-touch displays.

Here’s everything you need to know about Final Cut Pro for iPad tablets.

Features

Final Cut Pro for iPad introduces an all-new touch interface and intuitive tools — unlocking new workflows for video creators. Users can interact with content in completely new ways by navigating with the Magnetic Timeline, moving clips, and making fast frame-accurate edits with just the tap of a finger. Here are the top features of this Pro app for Apple tablets.

Live Drawing: Users can draw and write directly on top of video content using Apple Pencil. On iPad Pro with M2, Apple Pencil hover unlocks the ability for users to quickly skim and preview footage without ever touching the screen. They can also speed up their workflows by adding a Magic Keyboard or Smart Keyboard Folio to utilize key commands

Pro Camera Mode: Video creators can shoot high-quality video in portrait or landscape orientation, monitor audio and available recording time, and manually control settings like focus, exposure, and white balance. Creators can capture, edit, and publish from a single device while in the field, and on iPad Pro with M2, users can even record in ProRes.

Image source: Apple Inc.

Scene Removal Mask: Creators can quickly remove or replace the background behind a subject in a clip without using a green screen.

Auto Crop adjusts: Auto Crop adjusts footage for vertical, square, and other aspect ratios.

Voice Isolation: Background noise can easily be removed from audio captured in the field.

Multicam Video Editing: With Multicam video editing, clips can automatically be synchronized and edited together. Users can even switch angles in a multicam clip with just the touch of a finger.

Image source: Apple Inc.

Pro Graphics, Effects, and Audio: Video creators can choose from a vast library of professional graphics, effects, and audio to enhance their storytelling. These include HDR backgrounds, customizable animated patterns, and professional soundtracks that automatically adjust to the length of a video.

Import and Export: Editors can import supported media from Files or Photos and save it directly inside a Final Cut Pro project. Final Cut Pro for iPad also supports importing projects created in iMovie for iOS, and iPad users can export their Final Cut Pro projects to Mac.

iPad compatibility

Final Cut Pro for iPad will be compatible with the following devices running iPadOS 16.4 or later:

M2 iPad Pro

M1 iPad Pro

M1 iPad Air

New devices could be compatible as the company announces them in the future.

Image source: Apple Inc.

Final Cut Pro for iPad has a release date set for May 23. It will require a subscription, which costs $4.99/month or $49/year. Apple also offers a one-month free trial of Final Cut Pro for iPad.