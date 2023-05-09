Apple announces Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for iPad models

If you buy through links on BGR, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Believe it or not, Apple has finally announced Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro to the iPad. According to the company, the ultimate Pro apps are said to deliver the “ultimate mobile studio for video and music creators.”

According to a press release, Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for iPad bring all-new touch interfaces that allow users to enhance their workflows with the immediacy and intuitiveness of Multi-Touch.

Final Cut Pro for iPad introduces a powerful set of tools for video creators to record, edit, finish, and share, all from one portable device. Logic Pro for iPad puts the power of professional music creation in the hands of the creator.

“We’re excited to introduce Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for iPad, allowing creators to unleash their creativity in new ways and in even more places,” said Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing. “With a powerful set of intuitive tools designed for the portability, performance, and touch-first interface of iPad, Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro deliver the ultimate mobile studio.”

The apps for iPad will be available on the App Store as subscriptions starting Tuesday, May 23. One of the exclusive features of the M2 iPad Pro is Live Drawing, in which users can draw and write directly on top of video content using Apple Pencil. With hover, it unlocks the ability for users to quickly skim and preview footage without ever touching the screen.

Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for iPad will each be available on the App Store for $4.99 (US) per month or $49 (US) per year with a one-month free trial. Final Cut Pro is compatible with M1 chip iPad models or later, and Logic Pro will be available on A12 Bionic chip iPad models or later. Both apps require iPadOS 16.4 or newer.