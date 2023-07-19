Final Cut Pro for iPad adds keyboard shortcuts in first major update

Just before the WWDC 2023 keynote, Apple introduced Final Cut Pro for iPad. The video-editing tool is compatible with M1 chip iPad models or later. And after a couple of months, it just received its first major update.

With version 1.1, Final Cut Pro for iPad adds these enhancements:

Turn snapping on or off using the keyboard shortcut N;

Move the playhead backward or forward 10 frames using the keyboard shortcuts Shif-Left Arrow and Shift-Right Arrow;

Show info for browser clips using the keyboard shortcut Control-I;

Turn skimming on or off using the keyboard shortcut S;

Turn audio skimming on or off using the keyboard shortcut Shif-S;

Split and switch multicam clip angles using the keyboard shortcuts 1, 2, 3, and 4;

Show or hide the jog wheel using the keyboard shortcut Control-Shift-W; expand or collapse it using Control-W;

Switch the jog wheel between playhead mode and nudge mode using the keyboard shortcut Shift-W.

In addition, Final Cut Pro for iPad version 1.1 resolves an issue with custom fonts not appearing in the inspector and fixes bugs that improve overall stability and performance.

Here’s what Apple said once it released Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for iPad:

“We’re excited to introduce Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for iPad, allowing creators to unleash their creativity in new ways and in even more places,” said Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing. “With a powerful set of intuitive tools designed for the portability, performance, and touch-first interface of iPad, these apps deliver the ultimate mobile studio.”

Final Cut Pro for iPad introduces an all-new touch interface and intuitive tools — unlocking new workflows for video creators. Users can interact with content in completely new ways by navigating with the Magnetic Timeline, moving clips, and making fast frame-accurate edits with just the tap of a finger. Here are the top features of this Pro app for Apple tablets

Final Cut Pro for iPad launched on May 23. It requires a subscription, which costs $4.99/month or $49/year. Apple also offers a one-month free trial of Final Cut Pro for iPad. You can find it on the App Store here. The update is free for users, and it’s unclear when the company plans to release an update to its Logic Pro app as well.