Final Cut Pro for Mac and iPad now supports log-encoded video shot on iPhone 15 Pro

A few days before the iPhone 15 release, Apple updated Final Cut Pro’s software for both Mac and iPad to support log-encoded video shots on the company’s newer iPhones. Log-encoded videos are among the best features available for professionals on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Cupertino had promised to update Final Cut Pro with this feature during the Wonderlust event, and it’s now rolling out to iPad and Mac users with a few other features. Alongside log encoding support, it’s important to note that the iPhone 15 Pro is the first smartphone in the world to support ACES, the Academy Color Encoding System, a global standard for color workflows – improving Pro’s workflows while editing their footage.

Final Cut Pro 10.6.9 for macOS adds these functions:

Take advantage of the flexibility and dynamic range of log-encoded video shot on iPhone 15 Pro.

Enhance the look of footage shot on popular Fujifilm, DJI, and ARRI cameras using new log profiles.

Fixes an issue that could cause Motion templates to not respond to the Opacity setting.

Final Cut Pro 1.2 for iPad adds a few other features besides the ones mentioned above:

Choose from 25 new soundtracks that dynamically adjust to fit the length of your project.

Enable and disable clips to quickly compare your edit with and without them.

Easily select and reposition keyframes using touch or Apple Pencil.

Pinch to quickly resize clips in the browser.

This update also offers new keyboard shortcuts:

Enable and disable clips using the keyboard shortcut V.

Import media from Photos using the keyboard shortcut Command-I; import media from Files using the keyboard shortcut Shift-Command-I.

Export your project using the keyboard shortcut Command-E.

Unrate browser clips using the keyboard shortcut U.

Apple has also updated iMovie, Compressor, and Motion for Mac to support the flexibility and dynamic range of log-encoded video shot on iPhone 15 Pro.

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max release this Friday. Pre-orders have been available since last week, but ordering the largest model might be challenging at this moment, as delivery dates are expected for later October or November. Below, you can learn everything we know about Final Cut Pro for iPad.