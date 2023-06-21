Figma announces Dev Mode, Variables, Advanced Prototyping, and more at Config 2023

As Figma‘s Config 2023 event takes place in California, the company has announced several new features coming to everyone’s favorite collaborative canvas. According to the company, the mission of this year’s Config is to bridge the gap between design and development. With that in mind, the company is introducing Dev Mode, Variables, Advanced Prototyping, and Quality of Life updates.

According to Figma, the new Dev Mode is a space that makes it faster and easier to move from design to development. That’s because designers and developers can work in different modes within the same file, making it easier for developers to get the information they need and eliminating the need for version updates and extra communication.

With Variables, it allows teams to streamline the process of creating and maintaining multiple brands, devices, and themes. Figma says Variables make design testing, iteration, and validation more efficient so designers can shave hours off their workflow.

Advanced Prototyping is another new feature coming to Figma. It’s an efficient way to create more dynamic prototypes and iterate on the design. The company says that with “fewer frames and connections, it is easier to riff on the design experience early and often without going back and forth between separate tools or windows.”

Lastly, Figma is bringing what it calls the quality of life updates, which include:

Updates to auto layout: Design more, resize less to create fully responsive designs;

Improved font picker: Filter and locate fonts quickly with a new menu, search, and visual index;

Redesigned file browser: Find what you’re looking for with a new UI featuring shared files and projects, search, recents, and notifications.

When will new Figma features be available?

Dev Mode will be available in open beta and free to try through 2023. Then, sometime in 2024, there will be an option to purchase Dev Mode access for $25 per seat/month on Organization and $35 per seat/month on Enterprise.

Variables features are available in open beta, and functions can vary between Professional and Organization plans. Advanced Prototyping, on its way, is available on the Professional plan and up.

BGR will keep you updated about other Figma announcements from Config 2023.