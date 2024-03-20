DEEBOT X1 Omni robot vacuum has a killer feature you still can’t get on Roombas

After what seemed like an eternity of minor iterative updates, the robot vacuum market has finally taken a few big strides in recent years. One example is the Roomba j7+, which uses AI to help navigate its way around your home. I think that the introduction of the new self-washing mop feature was an even bigger advancement, though. It comes at a hefty price, however, as we saw when Ecovacs first launched the DEEBOT X1 Omni.

The Ecovacs DEEBOT X1 Omni is one of the most powerful and feature-rich robot vacuum and mop combos that I have ever tested. It also has one particularly awesome feature that you won’t find on any Roomba, even the flagship Roomba Combo j9+. The only problem is that it’s also one of the most expensive robot vacuums, with a staggering $1,549.99 price tag. Incredibly, it’s almost half off right now, so you can pick one up on sale for just $799.99.

Ecovacs X1 Omni quick review

I’ve been testing the Ecovacs DEEBOT X1 Omni for several years now. Suffice it to say I know everything there is to know about it. And after all this time, I am still thoroughly impressed.

The bad

If you’re like me, the first things you’ll notice about the X1 Omni are the things that set it apart from most other robot vacuums and mops.

Some of those differences are actually potential strikes against it. For example, the docking station is massive, though the design is actually pretty modern and appealing. Another annoyance is the fact that you have to remove the mopping attachment in order for the X1 Omni to vacuum carpets and rugs.

And of course, the biggest strike against the DEEBOT X1 Omni is the price tag. At $1,550, it’s the most expensive robot vacuum I have ever tested.

But thankfully, the good outweighs the bad.

The good

As I mentioned earlier, the docking station is quite large. But it’s also very modern and stylish, having been designed by Jacob Jensen of Bang & Olufsen fame. In fact, I would go as far as to say that it actually looks great in a room with other modern furnishings.

More important than its monstrous dock, however, is the fact that Ecovacs’ X1 Omni robot vacuum & mop is a monster when it comes to performance.

With 5,000 Pa of suction power, this robot vacuum handled every mess I threw at it. From plastic beads to regular old dirt and dust, there were no traces of mess when the DEEBOT X1 Omni finished vacuuming.

It also did an admirable job with pet hair, though it wasn’t quite as good on carpets as the Roomba s9+ that I reviewed a while back. After all this time, that model is still the king when it comes to pet hair.

Ecovacs’ mopping features are even more impressive, especially when the X1 Omni is finished cleaning. The dock has a self-washing function like comparable flagship robot vacuum and mop combos. It also uses heat to dry the mop and eliminate any residual odors. But the Ecovacs model is much quieter than many rival models when it washes the mop, which is something I definitely appreciate.

iRobot finally has a few Roomba models that can also mop, and one — the Roomba Combo j9+ — also comes with a base station that refills the water tank. Unfortunately, however, it’s missing the most crucial piece of the puzzle: It doesn’t wash and dry the mop pad on its own.

Some more big checks in the plus column are laser navigation with AI-powered obstacle avoidance, a dedicated YIKO voice assistant, and outstanding battery life.

DEEBOT X1 Omni price cut

As I mentioned earlier, there’s no question that the biggest problem with the DEEBOT X1 Omni is its price.

Shop around right now, and you’ll find the iRobot Roomba Combo j9+ on sale for $1,249. When it’s not on sale, this flagship model retails for $1,399. iRobot is often thought of as the most expensive brand out there, and yet its flagship robot vacuum and mop combo costs less than the DEEBOT X1 Omni.

At the same time, the DEEBOT X1 Omni price makes some sense in this context.

The X1 Omni has several advanced features that you don’t get with iRobot models. And let’s not forget that it not only empties its own dust bin like Roombas, but also washes and dries its own mopping pad.

The self-washing and heat-drying feature alone is worth its weight in gold.

With all that in mind, the $1,550 price tag doesn’t seem quite as crazy anymore. But if you get the X1 Omni robot vacuum & mop today while it’s on sale, you’ll enjoy a massive discount. As a matter of fact, this is the lowest price ever for the Ecovacs DEEBOT X1 Omni.