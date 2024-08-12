Don’t wait for the iPhone 17 Slim, it’ll probably fail

Over the past few weeks, stories about an upcoming iPhone 17 Slim have popped up again and again. Now, one of the most trusted Apple reporters is reiterating Cupertino’s work on this new fourth iPhone model that isn’t going to be a “mini” or a “Plus” version of the regular iPhone, but something completely different.

While BGR‘s Chris Smith has his reasons to believe the iPhone 17 Slim will be the perfect iPhone, I think it’s going to fail just like its predecessors – at least, by Apple’s standards.

Since 2020, Cupertino has tried to profit more by offering a different version of its popular regular iPhone. In the beginning, people would say they wanted an iPhone as powerful as all the others but with a mini form factor. After two years offering that, Apple discovered that there weren’t enough people willing to buy this product. Then, the company changed its strategy for a Plus model. After all, the iPhone Pro Max is so popular, but some people only want the larger display. Two years later, Plus versions also haven’t much of a market, especially because the price is too close to the base iPhone Pro model.

Even though we’re getting an iPhone 16 Plus this year, Apple is now preparing a different strategy for 2025. According to Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman, Apple wants to create an “Air” version of the iPhone, something between the regular and the Pro models. “The sales pitch will probably go like this: If you want something snazzier than a standard iPhone — but don’t really need the performance, screen size or cameras of a Pro model — you can get something that looks much cooler while still having the specifications of a regular iPhone,” Gurman reports.

While the journalist says this “slimmer entry will just be a step toward something better,” it’s still going to be a product some people will buy. But I don’t think they should.

Here’s why the iPhone 17 Slim might be bad for consumers

Rumors so far expect an ultra-thin iPhone 17 with the A19 chip and a single main camera. However, it’s going to be pricier than a regular model – it could even be more expensive than a Pro phone. Even if this iPhone looks different than anything we’ve ever seen, Pro users will still choose a Pro phone. And those who don’t care about the best specs will keep going to the cheapest option, whether it will be a regular iPhone or the new iPhone SE 4, which is rumored to be a success.

With that in mind, it’s crystal clear why the iPhone 17 Slim will flop. Eventually, Apple will add these changes to the main line series, and this device is going to lose its purpose. This is why the only possible way for Apple to have a successful fourth product would be to offer a more expensive device.

When we had rumors about an iPhone Ultra, that honestly made more sense, although it could cannibalize iPhone Pro Max sales. However, Apple users are more willing to pay a premium price for exclusive features than paying more for half-functions.

You can take a look at the M4 iPad Pro. When you pay for the 1TB model, you can “unlock” a better chip, and you get to choose between a nano-texture display. You can also differentiate yourself by buying a Cellular version, a Magic Keyboard, and the Apple Pencil Pro. This is a great example of how Apple can make a $1,000 product be sold for $3,000 by only specifying up this tablet.

This is why, if Apple wants to succeed with a fourth iPhone model, it needs to be more expensive but offer more perks. Personally, I’d say that Apple needs to remove the fourth iPhone from its lineup and focus on the three versions that sell: the regular iPhone, the Pro version, and the Pro Max iteration.

Wrap up

There are a lot of rumors regarding the new iPhone models. With a foldable version in the works and the 20th anniversary of the original iPhone fast approaching, I’m sure Apple has a lot to unveil in the next three years.

