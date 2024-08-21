Don’t buy an iPhone 15, even after the iPhone 16 launch makes it cheaper

The iPhone 16 launch is approaching fast, and some people will be excited at the prospect of buying cheaper iPhones come September. As always, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 14 models will each be $100 cheaper. But I think you’d be better served not getting either model, especially an iPhone 15 flavor, whether the base model or the Plus.

I had no problem recommending the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus last year. They’re essentially beefed-up iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max variants. They’re great devices that can last for several years. At the time, however, I could not anticipate the Apple Intelligence revolution coming to the iPhone.

Apple Intelligence is the single biggest upgrade coming to the iPhone. It will impact Apple’s fall iPhone lineup like no other software feature. Older iPhones typically support most novelties that debut in new iOS releases. Unfortunately, Apple Intelligence requires either an iPhone 15 Pro/Max model or one of the upcoming iPhone 16 variants.

The iPhone 15 software will get upgraded to iOS 18, sure. But if you want access to Apple’s AI features, including built-in ChatGPT support in Siri, the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus are not powerful enough for Apple Intelligence.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

You might think you don’t need generative AI features in your life. You might not even use ChatGPT and other AI chatbots right now. But I’m certain you’ll eventually want some of the features Apple Intelligence has to offer.

The more advanced Siri experience is just one example of AI use on mobile that you might want to take advantage of. The iPhone 15 can’t run it, and the iPhone 14 won’t run Apple Intelligence either. So why am I so focused on the iPhone 15 models?

The iPhone 15 Plus’s Dynamic Island. Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

The iPhone 15 currently starts at $799 ($829 without carrier offers). When the iPhone 16 launches, the starting price will drop to $699 (or $729). That seems like a great deal for a new iPhone that has several years of life left in it. But the deal no longer looks that good when you factor in the lack of Apple Intelligence support.

Apple will discontinue the iPhone 13, which currently costs $599 ($629). The iPhone 14 will get that price point after a $100 discount from the current $699 ($729).

A $599 iPhone 14 is still a device that can’t run Apple Intelligence. It’ll never get it. But that price point is much better. The iPhone 14 and 14 Plus could be great devices for specific categories of buyers. Older adults who can’t be bothered with AI right now could do well with an iPhone 14 or 14 Plus.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 16 will likely start at $799 ($829), just like its predecessor. It’ll have 8GB of RAM and an A18 series chip with a Neural Engine that can handle on-device Apple Intelligence features.

If you need a new iPhone but can’t justify spending at least $799, there is a much better alternative. Wait for the iPhone SE 4, which should launch as soon as early next year. It’ll cost between $499 and $599, but it should feature iPhone 16-like components inside an iPhone 14 body.

The iPhone SE 4 will support Apple Intelligence for years to come, which is what makes the $699 iPhone 15 such a bad deal.

Finally, if you already own an iPhone 15 or 15 Plus and want Apple Intelligence, you should consider trading in your model for one of the four iPhone 16 variants. Another upgrade path might be one of last year’s Pros. But Apple will discontinue the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max once the iPhone 16 arrives. You’ll have to look at carriers and other electronics retailers for iPhone 15 Pro deals.