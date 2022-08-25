Don’t buy a new iPhone before the iPhone 14 comes out

Apple sent out press invites for the iPhone 14 launch event on Wednesday, confirming rumors that the press conference will take on September 7th. What that means for buyers looking to score a new iPhone is that you shouldn’t purchase a new iPhone until the iPhone 14 comes out. Even if you’re eying an older model, you should hold out for two more weeks before buying one.

In fact, only one iPhone is unaffected by the iPhone 14 launch. And that’s the only iPhone model you can buy without worrying about buyer’s remorse.

Rumors say the iPhone 14 series will be more expensive than the previous generation. That’s even though the base iPhone 14 model will start at $799 like its predecessor. But there’s no mini this year, and the iPhone 14 Pro variants should be $100 more expensive than last year’s models.

According to surveys and analysts, iPhone 14 demand is surging past iPhone 13. But some people will not want to purchase the most expensive iPhones Apple sells.

The good news is that many older iPhone models will stay in stock for one more year. And Apple will cut prices by $100 across the board for these devices. That’s why buying an iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 right now isn’t the best idea. Unless you can already score at least $100 in savings somehow, and that’s on top of the regular deals your carrier offers.

Rather than upgrading before the iPhone 14 launch event, you should wait a couple of weeks. Apple will drop the prices for the older iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 models. Retailers and carriers will have to follow suit. Moreover, if you’re looking for a used handset, those devices will also have adjusted prices to reflect Apple’s new prices.

The iPhone 11 will probably reach end of life, although the handset is still a great deal at $499. When the iPhone 14 launches, other retailers might still stock the iPhone 11. And they’ll have to cut the price, as it’ll compete against Apple’s cheapest non-SE iPhones. Those will be the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12.

If you want a deal on the iPhone 13 Pro, wait for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus/Max. These iPhone 13 Pro-like devices lose two Pro features: the 120Hz display and zoom camera. But they get much better prices. As a reminder, Apple never sells the old iPhone Pro variants for a discounted price. But if you want the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max nonetheless, carriers should cut the prices after the iPhone 14 launch.

Speaking of the iPhone SE, the third-gen model is the only iPhone in Apple’s lineup that will be unaffected by the iPhone 14’s arrival. That’s a mid-range iPhone that Apple launches in spring. And we’re not getting one every year. As a result, Apple doesn’t modify the iPhone SE price when a new iPhone flagship arrives.

With that in mind, the $429 iPhone SE 3 is the only “safe” iPhone buy right now. All other iPhones will get better prices on September 7th.

