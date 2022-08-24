iPhone 14 demand might be higher than the iPhone 13, survey says

The iPhone 14 launch is just a few weeks away, with recent reports indicating the iPhone 14’s release date will be September 16th. iPhone 14 preorders will start a week earlier, so prospective iPhone 14 buyers will soon decide whether to upgrade or purchase their first iPhone.

If a new survey’s conclusions are accurate, we should see some of the iPhone 14 models sell out during preorders. That’s because iPhone 14 demand seems to be higher than iPhone 13, despite the anticipated price hike.

Like its predecessors, the iPhone 13 has been immune to market conditions that might have impacted demand. The iPhone 13 outperformed rivals, helping Apple rack up record earnings while Android vendors suffered.

iPhone 14 sales should be even better, according to a survey from Savings. The site surveyed 1,504 US iPhone owners, finding that 14% of respondents plan to upgrade to the iPhone 14. A year earlier, 10% of iPhone users said they wanted to upgrade to the iPhone 13.

Moreover, people who own the most recent iPhones might be driving up the demand. Savings found that more than two-thirds of the iPhone users looking to upgrade to iPhone 14 have models that are less than two years old. Of those, iPhone 12 users are more likely to upgrade to iPhone 14 than iPhone 13 owners.

The iPhone 14 demand survey also showed that features like an improved processor, more storage capacity, and a 48-megapixel rear camera are the most significant incentives to upgrade.

The iPhone 14 Pro models should deliver an A16 Bionic processor that’s faster and more efficient. According to most reports, they’ll also feature a 48-megapixel wide lens on the back. But a storage bump to 256GB for the cheapest iPhone 14 Pro models isn’t confirmed.

If the iPhone 14 demand survey is accurate, most iPhone users looking to upgrade will go for the more expensive iPhone 14 Pro models. The entry-level iPhone 14 versions do not pack the highly-coveted features above.

Rumors say the iPhone 14 will start at $799, like the previous generations. But the iPhone 14 Pro pricing structure will reportedly change. The regular Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max should be $100 more expensive than last year’s models.

The iPhone 14 demand survey is in line with predictions from Ming-Chi Kuo. The analyst said more than once that the iPhone 14 demand will surge in China, topping iPhone 13 sales. China was a significant market for the iPhone 13 series.

As for the iPhone buyers not looking to purchase the iPhone 14, Savings notes that price was a factor in 60% of responses. But 86% of iPhone users who don’t want the new iPhone say their current model works fine, so it doesn’t need an upgrade.

The complete survey is available at this link.

