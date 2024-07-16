Deadpool 3 preview reportedly coming to Disney+ soon

The Deadpool & Wolverine press tour is in full swing. Disney and Marvel are pulling out all the stops ahead of the film’s July 26th premiere. We’ve already learned details about the film’s first half-hour, which was shown to fans attending Deadpool 3 events worldwide in recent weeks. The red carpet premiere will soon follow. Meanwhile, Marvel is pushing out more clips to tease the film. That includes wild ads for ketchup and mustard.

The point is that there’s a lot of excitement about Deadpool & Wolverine at this time, and that’s understandable. Disney and Marvel want you to see the sequel in theaters, hence all the marketing around it. I already can’t wait to see it. I don’t even need all these extra TV clips and teasers to head to a theater as soon as possible next week.

But it looks like Marvel will go even further than that, teasing the film in a way that hasn’t really been possible before Disney Plus came along. A leaker says that Disney Plus subscribers will get a Deadpool & Wolverine preview at some point in the near future, similar to Inside Out 2.

No need to worry; no Deadpool 3 spoilers will follow below. But you can catch the latest Deadpool 3 teaser and Heinz ad at the end of this post.

Inside Out 2 is Disney’s biggest film of the year, having already topped $1,348 billion worldwide since its June 14th release. That’s actually the kind of box-office success I’d expect for Deadpool & Wolverine. It’ll be interesting to see if Marvel can beat Pixar.

Then again, Deadpool 3 isn’t just the only MCU movie to hit theaters this year; it’s the film Deadpool fans have been waiting for since Disney completed the Fox acquisition. It should easily top $1 billion at the box office, with or without a massive marketing campaign. The latest projections say the film might bring in $165 million during its opening weekend. Comparatively, Inside Out 2 made over $154 million during its opening weekend.

Disney is still trying to make the most of Inside Out 2. That’s probably why the company put a 5-minute teaser on Disney Plus on Monday, almost a month after the film came out and less than two weeks ahead of the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere.

There'll also be one for Deadpool & Wolverine..no idea when though😊lend me your D+ account pookies❤💛. https://t.co/q3iAPXfqbo — Cryptic HD QUALITY (@Cryptic4KQual) July 15, 2024

Reacting to the trailer, insider Cryptic HD QUALITY said on X that Disney plans a similar preview for its subscription service for Deadpool 3. However, it’s unclear when the clip will release. It might all depend on how well the film does in theaters in the first weeks.

If Disney follows a similar script to the Inside Out 2 teaser, we might have to wait an entire month before the Deadpool & Wolverine preview hits the streaming service. I’ll probably see Deadpool 3 in theaters several times before that happens.

As for what Disney would show in the Deadpool & Wolverine special look, I’d expect to see the first few minutes of the movie, scenes of which already appeared in trailers and TV spots. Put differently, there’s no need to get a Disney Plus account to watch this Deadpool 3 teaser if you don’t already. You’ll probably see the movie well before the preview is out.

Speaking of new Deadpool 3 footage, here’s Marvel’s latest one-minute spot that features plenty of new scenes from the movie:

As for other crazy marketing stunts, there’s a new Heinz ad about the movie: