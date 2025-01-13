Community Notes for Threads revealed in new leaked images

Facebook parent company Meta kicked off the new year by announcing it would be ditching its third-party fact-checkers in favor of Community Notes. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg didn’t show us what they would look like, but thanks to mobile developer and leaker Alessandro Paluzzi, we can give you a sneak peek at Community Notes on Threads.

As spotted by The Verge, Paluzzi (@alex193a) shared screenshots of the upcoming feature on Threads on Monday. The screenshots show that users will be able to tap the three-dot menu on any post and select the “Write Community Note” option to start drafting a note. Threads also lets you know that your note is anonymous before you submit it.

Community Notes are coming to Threads. Image source: @alex193a/Threads

The third and final screenshot Paluzzi shared shows a page from Instagram’s Help Center giving users the chance to join the waitlist to use the Community Notes feature.

“If you see a post that might be inaccurate or confusing, you can write a note with background info, a tip or an insight people might find useful,” Instagram explains on the site. “Your note may get published on the post if it is rated helpful.”

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

In a blog post announcing the change, Meta said that Community Notes would be phased in “over the next couple of months” in the US, with plans to improve the feature “over the course of the year.” The transition is clearly already underway behind the scenes.

“As we make the transition, we will get rid of our fact-checking control, stop demoting fact checked content and, instead of overlaying full screen interstitial warnings you have to click through before you can even see the post, we will use a much less obtrusive label indicating that there is additional information for those who want to see it,” the company added.