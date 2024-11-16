China just debuted a ‘flying’ car and it could release as soon as 2026

China’s leap into the future of transportation just gained some serious altitude. XPeng, a leading electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer, showcased a new flying car at a Chinese airshow. The vehicle is called the “Land Aircraft Carrier,” and reports suggest XPeng hopes to start shipping it to the public by 2026.

The futuristic vehicle was introduced alongside XPeng’s other aviation technology developments, and aims to merge traditional driving with aerial capabilities. It represents a significant step in integrating cutting-edge transportation solutions into daily life. While flying cars have long been the subject of science fiction, XPeng’s unveiling signals that this technology may soon be a part of our reality.

This Chinese flying car is not just a civilian dream, though. It also has strategic implications. Some reports suggest it includes features designed to reduce radar visibility, making it a potential asset for military use. This dual-purpose design aligns with China’s broader technological goals to blend civilian innovation with defense strategy.

China has previewed their first ever car that has an option to allow the drivers to “fly” called Land Aircraft Carrier, its expected to be released to the public by 2026 👀 pic.twitter.com/9ckjVp5Yp0 — ryan 🤿 (@scubaryan_) November 15, 2024

Known for its expertise in EVs, XPeng has leveraged its electric propulsion knowledge to create an eco-friendly aerial vehicle that aligns with global efforts to reduce carbon emissions while enhancing mobility options. And this modular design is yet another way the company hopes to continue striving toward those goals.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

The debut of this flying car also highlights China’s increasing prominence in advanced technology sectors. We’ve already seen rifle-toting Chinese robots, and the development of flying cars is just another rung that the nation will climb in its continued rise to technological advancement.

While XPeng’s flying car is still in its developmental stages, its unveiling raises exciting possibilities. The fact that the company hopes to start shipping models to the public by 2026 is a huge indicator of how seriously XPeng is taking the development of this vehicle. Of course, this vehicle doesn’t just take off and fly like you’d expect.

XPeng’s flying car is actually a modular design that features a “mothership” ground vehicle and then a detachable flying module, as seen in the image at the top of the page. Still, it’s an exciting design that brings us one step closer to the futuristic world science fiction authors have been envisioning for decades.