Researchers found a surprise in DNA from Beethoven’s 200-year-old hair

In a surprising twist, scientists conducting a DNA analysis of Ludwig van Beethoven’s hair have uncovered new details about the composer’s health—and an unexpected revelation about his family line.

Beethoven, who died nearly 200 years ago, endured significant health challenges, including deafness and liver disease. Last year, researchers from Germany’s Max Planck Institute used genetic analysis on the composer’s preserved hair to investigate the root causes of his ailments and fulfill the composer’s own wish for future generations to understand his suffering.

Led by biochemist Johannes Krause, the team completed a DNA analysis of several locks of Beethoven’s hair to investigate his hearing loss, gastrointestinal problems, and liver disease. A primary finding from the study, which was published in Current Biology, was genetic evidence of a chronic Hepatitis B infection.

Scientist in a lab collects a DNA sample for a test. Image source: ronstik/Adobe

This viral liver disease, combined with Beethoven’s documented alcohol use, likely contributed to his severe liver issues and cirrhosis. Hepatitis B is known to cause severe liver damage, providing a compelling explanation for Beethoven’s final illness.

The study also debunked a previous theory suggesting that lead poisoning may have hastened Beethoven’s death. Lead poisoning was suspected due to the use of lead-based drinking vessels and specific medical treatments common in Beethoven’s time. However, DNA analysis revealed that a lock of hair once thought to belong to Beethoven, which showed evidence of lead exposure, actually belonged to an unknown woman.

With this misattribution corrected, the study shifted focus to other possible causes. The researchers found no definitive genetic cause for Beethoven’s progressive hearing loss, which started in his late 20s and eventually rendered him almost completely deaf.

They did not uncover the origins of his reported chronic abdominal issues, either. The lack of genetic markers found in the DNA analysis of Beethoven’s hair suggests his environment or lifestyle may have played a role. The analysis of old DNA like this continues to help shed light on the mysteries of the past.

However, the biggest surprise came in the form of a family secret. When comparing Beethoven’s Y chromosome with those of living relatives, the researchers found a genetic mismatch. This suggests an extramarital event in Beethoven’s paternal line several generations before his birth.