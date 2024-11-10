Click to Skip Ad
Science News

Researchers found a way to harvest electricity using nothing but Styrofoam and wind

By
Published Nov 10th, 2024 12:06PM EST
battery, power illustration
Image: KanawatTH / Adobe

Researchers at RMIT University have discovered a way to create electricity from Styrofoam. Traditionally considered a major pollutant, Styrofoam is also apparently a surprising source of renewable energy. By capturing the static electricity generated by Styrofoam when it is exposed to flowing air, the researchers have converted an environmental headache into usable power.

The project hinges on leveraging Styrofoam’s natural ability to generate static electricity. RMIT’s team has developed patches of polystyrene—the same material found in Styrofoam—that create steady streams of static electricity when hit by a breeze.

The entire process of creating electricity from styrofoam is based on the triboelectric effect, where certain materials gain or lose electrons when friction occurs. This electric charge is generally harmless and goes unnoticed in daily life by most folks. However, the RMIT researchers saw an opportunity to use it to generate low-cost, low-effort electricity.

The Styrofoam patches are positioned in areas where air naturally flows, such as on HVAC systems, which circulate air through buildings. In these settings, the patches can turn airflow into a continuous stream of small electric currents, helping offset the energy demands of the HVAC units themselves.

New York City skyline
It’s unlikely Styrofoam will ever generate enough electricity to power entire cities, but it could help cut costs in some areas. Image source: TTstudio / Adobe

Styrofoam is one of the most challenging materials to dispose of. Not only is it lightweight, but it is also durable and can take up to 500 years to decompose. Repurposing it as a renewable power source gives it a new role in sustainability, redirecting the droves of Styrofoam from landfills to a more practical purpose of creating electricity.

RMIT’s technology not only helps address the waste problem associated with Styrofoam but also offers a novel method of renewable energy generation that doesn’t rely on traditional resources or complex infrastructures. Futuristic fusion energy generators sound great in theory, but they’ll undoubtedly be expensive to construct and run.

While the technology is still in development, the RMIT team can already envision potential commercial applications in the future. If they succeed, this technology could offer a new pathway for sustainable power, harnessing an often overlooked byproduct of air movement and turning waste into something practical and useful.

Joshua Hawkins Writer

Josh Hawkins has been writing for over a decade, covering science, gaming, and tech culture. He also is a top-rated product reviewer with experience in extensively researched product comparisons, headphones, and gaming devices.

Whenever he isn’t busy writing about tech or gadgets, he can usually be found enjoying a new world in a video game, or tinkering with something on his computer.

