ChatGPT’s new feature lets you make to-do lists and set reminders

ChatGPT is one step closer to replacing your favorite digital assistant. This week, OpenAI rolled out the beta version of a new feature called Tasks, which gives users the ability to ask ChatGPT to perform an action or a series of recurring actions at a future time.

As intelligent as OpenAI’s chatbot might be, it has lacked some of the key features that make a digital assistant so useful. Now, with Tasks, ChatGPT has gained one of the most valuable tools previously separating it from the likes of Siri and Google Assistant.

Today we’re rolling out a beta version of tasks—a new way to ask ChatGPT to do things for you at a future time.



Whether it's one-time reminders or recurring actions, tell ChatGPT what you need and when, and it will automatically take care of it. pic.twitter.com/7lgvsPehHv — OpenAI (@OpenAI) January 14, 2025

As of this Tuesday, the feature is available to ChatGPT Plus, Team, and Pro subscribers. Paid subscribers can access the feature by choosing “4o with scheduled tasks” in ChatGPT’s model picker. After that, simply type in your request. The Verge notes that ChatGPT will suggest tasks based on your conversations, but you have to approve them first.

Once you set a reminder, you can manage it in chat or from the Tasks page in the profile menu on the web. On that page, you’ll see all of the reminders you’ve set, and you can easily change or cancel them with a few clicks. You can have 10 active tasks at a time.

In a thread on X, OpenAI’s Karina Nguyen shared a few of her favorite use cases for ChatGPT Tasks. They include checking stock prices every morning, teaching you a new word in a foreign language each day, and summarizing all of the AI news from that day.

We're excited to introduce Tasks! For the first time, ChatGPT can manage tasks asynchronously on your behalf—whether it's a one-time request or an ongoing routine. Here are my favorite use cases:



1/ ChatGPT checks stock price every morning! pic.twitter.com/ce1sEodBwh — Karina Nguyen (@karinanguyen_) January 14, 2025

If you don’t pay for a ChatGPT subscription, don’t worry — you’ll get Tasks soon as well. OpenAI says the feature is coming “eventually to everyone with a ChatGPT account.”