Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING: iOS 18 iPhone 16 Apple Watch Battery Life M4 MacBook Pro AirPods Max 2 watchOS 11 Apple One Reset AirPods iPad sideloading
Home Tech Apps & Software

ChatGPT’s new feature lets you make to-do lists and set reminders

Jacob Siegal
By
Published Jan 14th, 2025 6:29PM EST
ChatGPT adds new Tasks feature.
Image: OpenAI

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

ChatGPT is one step closer to replacing your favorite digital assistant. This week, OpenAI rolled out the beta version of a new feature called Tasks, which gives users the ability to ask ChatGPT to perform an action or a series of recurring actions at a future time.

As intelligent as OpenAI’s chatbot might be, it has lacked some of the key features that make a digital assistant so useful. Now, with Tasks, ChatGPT has gained one of the most valuable tools previously separating it from the likes of Siri and Google Assistant.

As of this Tuesday, the feature is available to ChatGPT Plus, Team, and Pro subscribers. Paid subscribers can access the feature by choosing “4o with scheduled tasks” in ChatGPT’s model picker. After that, simply type in your request. The Verge notes that ChatGPT will suggest tasks based on your conversations, but you have to approve them first.

Once you set a reminder, you can manage it in chat or from the Tasks page in the profile menu on the web. On that page, you’ll see all of the reminders you’ve set, and you can easily change or cancel them with a few clicks. You can have 10 active tasks at a time.

In a thread on X, OpenAI’s Karina Nguyen shared a few of her favorite use cases for ChatGPT Tasks. They include checking stock prices every morning, teaching you a new word in a foreign language each day, and summarizing all of the AI news from that day.

If you don’t pay for a ChatGPT subscription, don’t worry — you’ll get Tasks soon as well. OpenAI says the feature is coming “eventually to everyone with a ChatGPT account.”

Don’t Miss: ChatGPT o1 hacked a chess game to cheat against a better opponent

This article talks about:

Jacob Siegal
Jacob Siegal Associate Editor

Jacob Siegal is Associate Editor at BGR, having joined the news team in 2013. He has over a decade of professional writing and editing experience, and helps to lead our technology and entertainment product launch and movie release coverage.

Jacob Siegal's latest stories

More Tech

Latest News