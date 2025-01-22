ChatGPT Operator AI agents could launch this week

A day after software engineer Tibor Blaho shared evidence that ChatGPT’s Operator agent launch could come soon, The Information reports that this new AI tool will be released as soon as this week. Operator will be responsible for automating complex tasks typically done through the web browser, such as restaurant reservations or planning trips.

The publication says this feature works with different categories of tasks, and users will be suggested prompts within each category. For a restaurant reservation, the ChatGPT Operator tool will ask follow-up questions, such as the time and number of people that will join you. In addition, ChatGPT users will be able to control the screen while Operator is working and share tasks with other users.

At first, The Information says the ChatGPT Operator tool won’t be able to take control of your Gmail account, but it will allow users to “log into other sites and stay logged in across sessions.”

That said, rumors about the ChatGPT Operator feature have been floating around since last November. At the time, BGR reported that the AI might be able to control your computer on your behalf, similar to what Anthropic and Google want to do with their AI agents.

The Operator codename, which reminded us of The Matrix, was originally reported on by Bloomberg. The report noted that an Operator AI agent would be able to write code or book travel via a web browser on your computer.

People familiar with OpenAI’s work on AI agents said the company has been developing several agents. The one nearest to completion was a “general-purpose” one that could browse the web for you.

Anthropic has already demoed a similar AI agent concept for Claude, which can use the computer in real time to browse the web and code. Microsoft has similar AI agents in place that can send emails and manage user records. Google’s Jarvis will also get internet-browsing powers.

With iOS 18.4, Siri will also be able to manage some apps and execute more complex actions for you on the iPhone this year. It’s all part of the Apple Intelligence vision that Apple unveiled at WWDC.

BGR will let you know once OpenAI’s ChatGPT Operator tool launches.