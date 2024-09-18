ChatGPT leak says Advanced Voice Mode rolls out to all Plus users next Tuesday

OpenAI scheduled a surprise media event in May, right before Google’s I/O 2024 keynote, where Google focused on new Gemini AI capabilities across its product portfolio. OpenAI stunned the world at the time with new multimodal ChatGPT features, including the ability to understand content in photos, videos, and a computer screen.

More impressive was Advanced Voice Mode, which allowed ChatGPT to conduct voice conversations more naturally. You could interrupt the chatbot with new information, similar to what a human discussion is like, and ChatGPT would not lose its train of thought. You could also feel emotions and changes in ChatGPT’s tone that are unique to humans.

Google demoed similar features for Gemini AI a day later. But neither company had all those features ready to roll out widely at the time.

OpenAI released Advanced Voice Mode to a select group of ChatGPT Plus users in late July. The company said all Plus users would get Advanced Voice Mode this fall without revealing a release date. Now, a new set of leaks seems to indicate that date is closing in fast. OpenAI might make ChatGPT’s Advanced Voice Mode available to more users as soon as next week.

A Redditor found leaks on X that indicate the voice feature might be available to more people on September 24th. It may even begin rolling out to all Plus users.

As you can see below, one person said that OpenAI might expand the availability of Advanced Voice Mode to more people by the end of September. OpenAI has reportedly “iterated for improved safety with smoother experience.” The user hinted that a small batch of users will get Advanced Voice Mode rather than all Plus users.

a new 4o advanced voice mode deployment is set for release by the end of september; iterated for improved safety with smoother experience. its a small batch for feedback, but keep an eye on your email. — nic (@nicdunz) September 17, 2024

Separately, an X user found code that indicates Advanced Voice Mode might receive an update on September 24th.

The date is in line with Sam Altman’s reply to an X user last week about the expansion of ChatGPT’s Advanced Voice Mode. Altman’s response wasn’t the best, and it saw plenty of backlash from ChatGPT users who pay for ChatGPT Plus. But he did say that new toys were coming soon.

how about a couple of weeks of gratitude for magic intelligence in the sky, and then you can have more toys soon? — Sam Altman (@sama) September 12, 2024

Altman addressed questions about the wider rollout of Advanced Voice Mode on the same day Google announced the availability of Gemini Live to Android users. Gemini Live is the equivalent of Advanced Voice Mode. Google rolled out Gemini Live as a free update to the Gemini mobile app for Android.

OpenAI can’t afford to fall behind. It might have recently released the more advanced ChatGPT o1-preview model, but that’s still a test. OpenAI has to prove to investors that it can match Google’s pace, so Advanced Voice Mode can’t be too far off. As a reminder, OpenAI is looking to raise more capital, with Apple rumored to be among the new OpenAI investors.

It’s unclear when users on the free ChatGPT plan might get access to the new voice features.