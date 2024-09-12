Click to Skip Ad
OpenAI releases new o1 AI, its first model capable of reasoning

Published Sep 12th, 2024 1:30PM EDT
OpenAI o1
Image: OpenAI

To expand its GPT capabilities, OpenAI released its long-anticipated o1 model, in addition to a smaller, cheaper o1-mini version. Previously known as Strawberry, the company says these releases can “reason through complex tasks and solve harder problems than previous models in science, coding, and math.”

Although it’s still a preview, OpenAI states this is the first of this series in ChatGPT and on its API, with more to come.

The company says these models have been training to “spend more time thinking through problems before they respond, much like a person would. Through training, they learn to refine their thinking process, try different strategies, and recognize their mistakes.”

What makes this new o1 model impressive is that, according to OpenAi, this next model update performs similarly to PhD students on challenging benchmark tasks in physics, chemistry, and biology. It even excels in math and coding.

In a qualifying exam for the International Mathematics Olympiad (IMO), GPT-4o correctly solved only 13% of problems, while the reasoning model scored 83%. Still, as an early model, OpenAI says it doesn’t have many of the features that make ChatGPT useful, like browsing the web and uploading files and images. For these use cases, the company still recommends GPT-4o.

However, for complex reasoning tasks, OpenAi believes it represents a “significant advancement and a new level of AI capability. 

OpenAI says the o1 model is available for ChatGPT Plus and Team users today. The new models can be selected manually in the model picker. At launch, weekly rate limits will be 30 messages for 01-preview and 50 for o1-mini. ChatGPT Enterprise and Edu will get access to both models starting next week.

In the future, the company wants to make 01-mini available to all ChatGPT users.

BGR will keep following OpenAI’s latest AI advancements.

