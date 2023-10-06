Celebrate Halloween with these spooky iPhone and AirPods cases

It’s that time of the year! Whether you prefer tricks or treats, you can celebrate Halloween with some spooky iPhone and AirPods cases. One of the best accessories being made available for this season comes from CASETiFY.

The company is releasing on October 12 its latest collection celebrating Disney Villains, from Sleeping Beauty’s Maleficent to 101 Dalmatians’ Cruella de Vil. CASETiFY offers these cases in various materials, such as Impact, Ultra Impact, Mirror, Bounce, and Clear Cases.

One of the best accessories is an exclusive glow-in-the-dark 3D AirPods case that resembles the Evil Queen’s poison apple in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. So, whether you have the old AirPods Pro 2 or the just-released USB-C option, you can have a spooky Halloween with these cases.

Image source: CASETiFY

All products in the collection retail between $38 and $98, and users can find them in the CASETiFY Co-lab app, on its website, or at CASETiFY Studio Locations.

In addition, VelvetCaviar also has a Halloween collection with iPhone cases and MagSafe Wallet accessories. Its cases range from spider’s web to cute animals dressed up for Halloween, ghosts, black cats, and more. They are all limited editions, MagSafe-compatible, and cost between $35 and $65.

Image source: Velvet Caviar

In addition to Halloween cases for your iPhone and AirPods, BGR recently compiled the best accessories for your new iPhone 15. With several new changes in the product, Pro users must update their cases to get a better grip when holding their new titanium phones.

In addition, since these phones got lighter and a bit smaller, a case could help users protect their iPhones better, especially now that Apple replaced its leather cases for FineWoven – and some people didn’t like it.

BGR will keep updating this article as we learn about more iPhone and AirPods accessory-makers launching their Halloween cases for this spooky season.

