Amazon Prime Day 2021: Best smart home deals

Amazon Prime Day is almost here, serving as a great way to get excellent deals on all kinds of products. This year, we’re expecting to get a ton of great deals on smart home equipment, from smart light bulbs, to smart locks, to smart switches. No matter what you’re looking for, you should be able to find something from our list of the best Prime Day smart home deals.

Over the course of Prime Day, we’ll likely get a series of different deals — so just because you don’t find something early on, that doesn’t mean that you won’t find something down the line. Check back often, because we’ll be updating this page with all the great deals we can find.

Here’s everything you need to know about the best Prime Day smart home deals. Looking for something else? Check out our guide on the best Prime Day headphone deals, and our other roundups.

When is Prime Day 2021?

This year, the Amazon Prime Day event actually spans more than one day — it spans two days. Prime Day 2021 will take place from June 21 to June 22, so we’ll get two full days of deals. We’re also expecting different deals on the two different days — so if you’re looking for a particular item and don’t see it on the first day, it’s worth checking back on the second day.

What smart home deals are expected on Prime Day 2021?

Smart home devices are now commonplace, and as such, we’re expecting a huge range of smart home devices to get heavy discounts for Prime Day 2021, across all smart home ecosystems.

For starters, there will likely be discounts on a ton of HomeKit devices. All kinds of great HomeKit devices have been released over the past few years, including devices like the Logitech Circle View Doorbell, Level Lock, and so on. These devices integrate with your other Apple products and let you control them in the Apple Home app.

Google Assistant devices will almost certainly get some great discounts too. Devices like the Google Wi-Fi routers, Philips Hue bulbs (which also work with HomeKit and Alexa), and more, will get steep discounts.

Of course, given that this is an Amazon event, you can expect to get some huge discounts on Alexa-compatible products. For starters, we expect serious discounts on Amazon Echo speakers. But we’ll likely also get deals on products like the Ecobee4 Smart Thermostat, Ring Video Doorbell, and the Wemo Wi-Fi smart plug.

Best Prime Day smart home deals

Ready for some sweet Prime Day smart home deals? In the lead-up to Prime Day 2021, we’ll be adding our favorite Amazon smart home deals to this list, and updating it as Prime Day 2021 approaches. Read on for the best Prime Day 2021 smart home deals so far.

MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener

Chamberlain’s MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener is always a top-seller among our readers, and it’s even more popular than ever thanks to the new, lower $29.98 retail price. That’s already a phenomenal value, but it gets even better: Buy a MyQ and take advantage of Amazon’s Key promotion, and you can get a $40 Amazon credit!

myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Door Opener - Wireless Garage Hub and Sensor with Wifi & Bluetooth… Price: $29.98

Philips Hue Ambiance Starter Kit

If you’re looking to outfit your home with smart lightning, then you can’t do much better than Philips Hue. Philips Hue requires the use of a hub, which comes with this Philips Hue Ambiance starter kit — but after that, you can buy single Philips Hue bulbs as you go. Hue lighting works with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and Apple’s HomeKit.

Philips Hue Ambiance Smart Bulb Starter Kit (4 A19 Bulbs and 1 Hub Works with Alexa Apple HomeK… List Price: $149.99 Price: $119.99 ($30.00 / Count) You Save: $30.00 (20%)

Amazon Echo Show 5 1st Gen

Want a better, easier way to interact with Alexa? The Echo Show 5 allows you to control Alexa with your voice — but it can also give visual feedback for information like the weather, and let you quickly and easily control other smart home devices with a tap.

Echo Show 5 (1st Gen, 2019 release) -- Smart display with Alexa – stay connected with video c… List Price: $79.99 Price: $49.99 You Save: $30.00 (38%)

Esicoo Smart Plug

Want to automate some of the older, dumb devices in your home? The Esicoo Smart Plug works with both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, and allows you to control those dumb devices from your phone. All you have to do is plug the switch into an outlet, and your device into the switch, and you’re good to go. This kit comes with four switches.

Smart Plug Esicoo - A Certified Compatible with Alexa, Echo & Google Home –Only Cloud Intelli… List Price: $21.99 Price: $19.97 ($4.99 / count) You Save: $2.02 (9%)

Kasa Smart Light Switch

Smart bulbs are great, but they have a flaw — if you turn them off at the light switch, they lose their functionality. Smart light switches solve that issue. The Kasa Smart Light Switch replaces your existing light switch and works with both Alexa and Google Assistant.

Kasa Smart Light Switch HS200, Single Pole, Needs Neutral Wire, 2.4GHz Wi-Fi Light Switch Works… List Price: $19.99 Price: $14.99 You Save: $5.00 (25%)

Wemo Smart Plug

Wemo has a long history of building great smart home devices, and the Wemo Smart Plug is no exception. This kit comes with three smart plugs, and they support Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and Apple’s HomeKit — so no matter which ecosystem you’re in, you should be able to make use of these plugs.