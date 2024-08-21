Click to Skip Ad
Beats Studio Pro firmware update brings Audio Share to iPhone and iPad

By
Published Aug 21st, 2024 8:06AM EDT
Beats x Kim Beats Studio Pro
Image: José Adorno for BGR

A year after its release, Beats keeps adding new features to Beats Studio Pro. In the latest firmware update, these headphones add Audio Share for iPhone and iPad. To start taking advantage of this function, users need to update to version 2C301.

Interestingly enough, this firmware update comes just after Beats released its Kim Kardashian partnership. For those unaware, Audio Share is a feature first released for AirPods and later expanded to Beats products. With that, you can share what you’re listening to with a friend while they keep wearing their own earbuds or headphones.

If your friend is wearing compatible AirPods or Beats headphones, you can share the audio that’s playing on your device by following the steps below:

  • Wear your AirPods or Beats Studio Pro and make sure they’re connected to your iPhone or iPad;
  • On your device, tap the AirPlay button on the bottom part of the Now Playing screen, the Lock Screen, or in the Control Center
  • Tap Share Audio below the name of your headphones
  • Bring your friends’ headphones close to your iPhone or iPad
  • Tap Share Audio on your device
  • As your friend, tap Join on their device.
Beats x Kim Beats Studio Pro firmware updateImage source: José Adorno for BGR

With this feature on, it’s possible to change the volume for each user and even change a noise control mode.

Here’s how to update Beats Studio Pro to the latest firmware update

While Apple doesn’t offer a clear way to update your Beats Studio Pro with your iPhone, Apple says the firmware updates are installed when Beats headphones are connected via Bluetooth to your iPhone. The best option is to let both devices charge together for at least 30 minutes.

To check your Beats Studio Pro firmware version, you need to open the Settings app, open the Bluetooth menu, find your AirPods or Beats earbuds, and tap the “i” next to them to see the current version number.

If you also have an Android phone, you can force the firmware update through the Beats app.

If this process doesn’t work, you’ll have to wait until they update themselves, as Apple doesn’t let you manually install these firmware updates with their own devices.

José Adorno Tech News Reporter

José is a Tech News Reporter at BGR. He has previously covered Apple and iPhone news for 9to5Mac, and was a producer and web editor for Latin America broadcaster TV Globo. He is based out of Brazil.

