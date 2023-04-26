Beats Studio Buds+ leak on Amazon in transparent color option

If you buy through links on BGR, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

The FCC leaked Apple’s unreleased Beats Studio Buds+ wireless earphones recently. This explains why the current version of the noise-canceling earbuds sells below $100 on Amazon. The retailer must be clearing Beats Studio Buds stock before the Plus version’s release date. And it so happens that the same Amazon mistakenly listed the Beats Studio Buds+, revealing its new specs and a new transparent case design.

Nothing made a big deal about its transparent design for the Ear wireless earphones. It looks like Apple is embracing the same design option for the Beats Studio Buds+ this year. The Plus version will also be available in Black and Ivory on release date.

That’s May 18th, according to Amazon’s listing, via MacRumors. The retailer removed the listing as of this writing.

Amazon also revealed the price for the Plus model. We’re looking at a $169.95 price tag for the Beats Studio Buds+. This makes the 2021 Studio Buds all the more interesting, as long as it’s priced at around $100.

But if you want some of the latest tech advancements that Apple can bring to its noise-canceling earphones, and you want something other than the AirPods Pro 2, then you might want to wait for the more expensive Beats Studio Buds+. I’ll note that the $169.95 are still cheaper than the $249 AirPods Pro 2. The latter routinely sells for under $200.

According to Amazon, the new earphones will feature 3x larger microphones and air vent changes. Moreover, we’re looking at up to 1.6x better active noise cancelation and up to 2x improved Transparency mode than the original Studio Buds.

Battery life has increased to 36 hours, 12 hours more than the original Studio Buds. The Plus variant comes with USB-C charging, just like its predecessor. Not that we expected any other kind of charging port, considering that Apple’s iPhone 15 will be the first iPhone series to transition to USB-C charging.

Finally, the Beats Studio Buds+ have IPX4 water resistance, and they will ship with XS, S, M, and L ear tip size options.

Given the May 18th release date that Amazon listed, we’d expect Apple to announce them sometime in the coming weeks. At that point, they will be available for purchase directly from Apple and all its retail partners, including Amazon.