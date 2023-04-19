Apple’s Beats Studio Buds are back under $100

If you buy through links on BGR, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

With Beats Studio Buds+ on the horizon, it should come as no surprise that there’s an excellent deal available today on the currently-available Beats Studio Buds. At full retail, these criminally underrated noise cancelling earphones offer great sound quality and noise cancelling for $100 less than AirPods Pro.

But today, Beats Studio Buds are on sale at the lowest price of 2023 so far. You can pick up a pair for just $99.95 on either Amazon or Best Buy.

Since Beats Studio Buds are priced at $149.95 and AirPods 3 start at $169, people often draw comparisons between the two. If you ask me, however, that’s not a fair comparison.

Where sound quality is concerned, yes, Beats Studio Buds and AirPods 3 are on par. Each model outshines the other in certain areas, typically by a narrow margin. Both pairs of earphones also feature the Apple H1 chip.

But Beats Studio Buds also have active noise cancellation, which many people consider to be a must-have in this day and age. Meanwhile, the only AirPods in-ear headphones with ANC are AirPods Pro, which cost $249.

That’s $100 more than Beats Studio Buds if you buy them at full price. Right now, however, Amazon and Best Buy both have them on sale. You’ll pay just $99.95 at Amazon, or you can cough up an extra $0.04 and buy them for $99.99 from Best Buy.

In addition to the Studio Buds, several other Beats headphones models are also on sale right now.

If you don’t mind a slightly older model, Powerbeats Pro are down to $189.99 instead of $250 today. They also have the Apple H1 chip, and they have a different form factor that many people prefer to regular earbuds.

Or, if you’re in the market for over-ear headphones, you’ve got two excellent options right now. $200 Beats Solo3 headphones are down to $149.99 right now, or you can upgrade to $350 Beats Studio3 headphones for $249.99.