Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING:
No Caller ID Snapchat Dark Mode ChatGPT app Watch Yellowstone iPhone 13 Pro Max vs iPhone 12 Pro Max Amazon Gift Card Deals Free Streaming Apps Apple Watch deals Lost Snapstreak GPT-5
Home Deals Audio

Apple’s Beats Studio Buds are back under $100

Maren Estrada
By
Published Apr 19th, 2023 2:34PM EDT
Beats Fit Pro Studio Buds
Image: Maren Estrada for BGR

If you buy through links on BGR, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

With Beats Studio Buds+ on the horizon, it should come as no surprise that there’s an excellent deal available today on the currently-available Beats Studio Buds. At full retail, these criminally underrated noise cancelling earphones offer great sound quality and noise cancelling for $100 less than AirPods Pro.

But today, Beats Studio Buds are on sale at the lowest price of 2023 so far. You can pick up a pair for just $99.95 on either Amazon or Best Buy.

Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing

Since Beats Studio Buds are priced at $149.95 and AirPods 3 start at $169, people often draw comparisons between the two. If you ask me, however, that’s not a fair comparison.

Where sound quality is concerned, yes, Beats Studio Buds and AirPods 3 are on par. Each model outshines the other in certain areas, typically by a narrow margin. Both pairs of earphones also feature the Apple H1 chip.

But Beats Studio Buds also have active noise cancellation, which many people consider to be a must-have in this day and age. Meanwhile, the only AirPods in-ear headphones with ANC are AirPods Pro, which cost $249.

That’s $100 more than Beats Studio Buds if you buy them at full price. Right now, however, Amazon and Best Buy both have them on sale. You’ll pay just $99.95 at Amazon, or you can cough up an extra $0.04 and buy them for $99.99 from Best Buy.

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

In addition to the Studio Buds, several other Beats headphones models are also on sale right now.

If you don’t mind a slightly older model, Powerbeats Pro are down to $189.99 instead of $250 today. They also have the Apple H1 chip, and they have a different form factor that many people prefer to regular earbuds.

Or, if you’re in the market for over-ear headphones, you’ve got two excellent options right now. $200 Beats Solo3 headphones are down to $149.99 right now, or you can upgrade to $350 Beats Studio3 headphones for $249.99.

Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Don’t Miss: Today’s deals: $45 in Amazon credit, $17 TP-Link WiFi extender, $190 Roomba vacuum, more

This article talks about:

Maren Estrada
Maren Estrada Deals Editor

Maren Estrada is a deals expert with more than 15 years of product reviews and deals coverage experience. Having been the Editor for BGR Deals since it first launched in 2013, she has helped our audience save millions of dollars over the years on tens of thousands of popular products. She is the authority on daily deals coverage. In addition to BGR, her work has also appeared on Yahoo!, MSN, and more.

Maren Estrada's latest stories

More Deals

Latest News