Beats Studio Buds+ firmware update brings Audio Share to iPhone and iPad

Following Beats Studio Pro’s firmware update in late August, Beats is now updating Studio Buds+ with its first improved firmware. Even though the company doesn’t highlight the changes, BGR discovered that this update brings Audio Share for these mid-range earbuds on iPhone and iPad. With that, Beats keeps fulfilling its promises to keep updating the company’s headphones with new features. To start taking advantage of this function, users need to update to build 2C318 (previously 2A219).

Interestingly enough, this firmware update comes just after Beats teased a new Powerbeats Pro 2 coming in 2025, and a year after these earbuds were first released. For those unaware, Audio Share is a feature that was exclusive to AirPods and later expanded to Beats products. With that, you can share what you’re listening to with a friend while they keep wearing their own earbuds or headphones.

Beats Studio Buds+ besides iPhone 14 Pro Max Image source: José Adorno for BGR

If your friend is wearing compatible AirPods or Beats headphones, you can share the audio that’s playing on your device by following the steps below:

Wear your AirPods or Beats Studio Buds+ and make sure they’re connected to your iPhone or iPad;

On your device, tap the AirPlay button on the bottom part of the Now Playing screen, the Lock Screen, or in the Control Center

Tap Share Audio below the name of your headphones

Bring your friends’ headphones close to your iPhone or iPad

Tap Share Audio on your device

As your friend, tap Join on their device.

With this feature on, it’s possible to change the volume for each user and even change a noise control mode.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

While Apple doesn’t offer a clear way to update your Beats Studio Buds+ with your iPhone, Apple says the firmware updates are installed when Beats earbuds are connected via Bluetooth to your iPhone. The best option is to let both devices charge together for at least 30 minutes.

To check your Beats Studio Buds+ firmware version, you need to open the Settings app, open the Bluetooth menu, find your AirPods or Beats earbuds, and tap the “i” next to them to see the current version number.

If you also have an Android phone, you can force the firmware update through the Beats app.

If this process doesn’t work, you’ll have to wait until they update themselves, as Apple doesn’t let you manually install these firmware updates with their own devices.