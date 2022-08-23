Apple’s Self Service Repair program now covers MacBook Air and Pro

Apple announced the iPhone Self Service Repair program last November, allowing buyers to purchase genuine iPhone parts and repair their handsets with the help of official Apple equipment that anyone can rent. Almost a year later, Apple expanded Self Service Repair to M1 MacBook Air and M1 MacBook Pro laptops. US consumers will be the first to get access to genuine parts and rental equipment for home repairs.

The iPhone repair program has been operational since late April, although repairs aren’t for everyone. Even with genuine parts and Apple’s equipment, iPhone repairs are complex. It might be easier to just go to an Apple Store or an authorized repair shop to have the handset fixed.

The same goes for the M1 MacBook Air and M1 MacBook Pro that the Self Service Repair program supports. Some fixes might be more difficult than others. However, dismantling a laptop might be easier than the iPhone.

Apple announced the M1 MacBook Self Service Repair program on Tuesday. Unlike the iPhone repair program, you won’t have to wait six months to get started. Apple said consumers could order their parts and rental equipment as soon as Wednesday, August 23rd.

Like with the iPhone, Apple will provide detailed manuals to help you repair your Mac yourself. You’ll also be able to order certain genuine parts for the do-it-yourself fixes. And equipment rentals start at $49 for seven days of access.

Apple says the Self Service Repair program for M1 MacBook Air and M1 MacBook Pro offers “more than a dozen” different repair types for each variant. You can fix the display, the top case with the battery, and the trackpad.

What the Self Service Repair program for Mac isn’t is a guide to upgrading the laptops. As a reminder, the MacBooks come with soldered RAM and storage. You can’t replace them, as was the case with older MacBooks. Or with other laptops.

Finally, Apple also said the Self Service Repair program will expand to Europe and include additional Macs later this year.

To get started with your M1 MacBook Air and M1 MacBook Pro repairs, you’ll want to find the correct manual first. You’ll then want to visit the official store to get the parts.

