Apple expands Self Service Repair program to Macs desktops

Apple’s Self Service Repair program is finally getting its first product lineup expansion. Starting now in the United States, customers can repair the M1 iMac, Mac mini, and Mac Studio. Previously, only selected iPhone and Apple silicon MacBook models were part of this program.

The information comes from Sixcolors‘ Jason Snell. He spotted in the company’s Self Service Repair page the new Mac desktops available. As of now, it’s unclear when these parts and tools will be available for European customers as well.

The Self Service Repair program landed in Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, Sweden, and the UK at the beginning of December.

“We believe the best technology for our customers and for the planet is technology that lasts, which is why we design our products to be durable and rarely require maintenance or repair,” said Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer. “But when a repair is needed, we want customers to have many options for safe, reliable, and secure repair. That’s why we’re excited to launch Self Service Repair in Europe, giving our customers direct access to genuine Apple parts, tools, and manuals.”

Apple says that the tools available to customers in the Self Service Repair Store are custom designed to help provide “the best repairs” for Apple products, and are engineered to “withstand the rigors of high-volume, professional repair operations where safety and reliability are the utmost priority.”

Apple offers tool rental kits for $49 so that customers who do not want to purchase tools for a single repair still have access to these professional repair tools. The weeklong rental kits ship to customers for free.

Over the past three years, Apple says it has nearly doubled the number of service locations with access to genuine Apple parts, tools, and training, including more than 4,000 Independent Repair Providers. A global network of more than 5,000 Apple Authorized Service Providers supports more than 100,000 active technicians.

As a result, eight out of 10 Apple customers are located within 30 minutes of an authorized service provider across Europe.