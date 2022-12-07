Apple expands Self Service Repair in Europe, here’s what you need to know

Almost nine months after launching its Self Service Repair program in the US, Apple is now making it available in some European countries. With that, customers in Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, Sweden, and the UK can purchase genuine Apple parts and tools.

As of now, the Self Service Repair program is available for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 lineups and MacBooks with Apple silicon. According to Apple, its Self Service Repair Store provides access to more than 200 individual parts and tools, as well as repair manuals.

“We believe the best technology for our customers and for the planet is technology that lasts, which is why we design our products to be durable and rarely require maintenance or repair,” said Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer. “But when a repair is needed, we want customers to have many options for safe, reliable, and secure repair. That’s why we’re excited to launch Self Service Repair in Europe, giving our customers direct access to genuine Apple parts, tools, and manuals.”

Apple says that the tools available to customers in the Self Service Repair Store are custom designed to help provide “the best repairs” for Apple products, and are engineered to “withstand the rigors of high-volume, professional repair operations where safety and reliability are the utmost priority.”

Apple Silicon MacBooks are part of the Self Service Repair program Image source: Apple Inc.

Apple will offer tool rental kits for $49 so that customers who do not want to purchase tools for a single repair still have access to these professional repair tools. The weeklong rental kits will ship to customers for free.

Over the past three years, Apple says it has nearly doubled the number of service locations with access to genuine Apple parts, tools, and training, including more than 4,000 Independent Repair Providers. A global network of more than 5,000 Apple Authorized Service Providers supports more than 100,000 active technicians.

As a result, eight out of 10 Apple customers are located within 30 minutes of an authorized service provider across Europe.