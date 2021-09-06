Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
  1. Instant Pot Accessory Kit
    15:04 Deals

    This $27 Instant Pot accessory kit on Amazon will completely transform your multi-cooker
  2. Apple Charging Station
    10:58 Deals

    Charge all your Apple devices with one $17 charging station from Amazon
  3. Amazon Deals
    09:13 Deals

    Best Labor Day Deals: A Nest Thermostat discount, KN95 masks, AirPods Pro at the best pric…
  4. Tertill Price
    13:37 Deals

    Tertill garden-weeding robot that never needs to be charged is $50 off for Labor Day
  5. Amazon Memory Foam Mattress
    13:01 Deals

    Amazon Labor Day sale: Memory foam mattress with 77K 5-star ratings for $99
HomeTechMobile

Apple’s next iPhones might get more expensive as chip costs rise

September 6th, 2021 at 7:28 PM
By
Apple chip costs

In recent years, Apple has made a point of reaching a larger audience with more affordable phones. The iPhone SE and its successor gave customers a budget option without sacrificing much in the way of performance. Last year, Apple doubled down on low-cost devices with the launch of the iPhone 12 mini. The 12 mini may not have been a smash hit, but it showed us Apple’s commitment to expanding its reach by offering cheaper versions of its top products. Unfortunately, rising chip costs might force Apple to raise its prices in the years to come.

Today's Top Deal This amazing smart air fryer with Alexa is on sale at Amazon's best price! List Price:$129.00 Price:$89.00 You Save:$40.00 (31%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Here’s why chip costs might affect iPhone prices

Last month, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) told clients that it plans to raise prices by as much as 20%. As noted by Nikkei Asia at the time, this would be TSMC’s most drastic price hike in at least ten years. Two weeks later, Nikkei Asia returned with another noteworthy report. Peter Hanbury, a partner at Bain & Company, believes that price increases on smartphones and PCs will be “noticeable,” which could hint at a higher price for the next iPhone.

As the report notes, TSMC is relatively late to the game compared to other chipmakers. Rising prices were one trend TSMC had yet to follow due to the fact that the chipmaker already charges 20% higher production fees than many of its rivals. But investment costs continue to rise, and TSMC felt the need to pass some of that financial burden on to its clients.

TSMC wants to stop clients from double-booking

Additionally, TSMC wants to take steps to stop a practice known as double-booking. As Nikkei explains, double-booking is when clients place orders for more chips than they will actually need. They do so in order to secure additional production line space and support from chipmakers.

“We are glad that TSMC eventually adjusted prices so that it could fend off the practice of double-booking, when industry players race to secure enough chip production capacity during a shortage,” K.S. Pua, chairman and CEO of Phison Electronics, told Nikkei. “We are still short of supplies and want more chip capacity to support our growth for the second half of 2021.”

TSMC is still working through existing orders, and the price hike won’t affect those orders. Also, TSMC’s clients will negotiate terms with the chipmaker ahead of October 1st. That’s the date when the price hike officially goes into effect. As a result, customers shouldn’t see the rising cost of chips reflected in the prices of their Apple devices until at least next year.

Jacob started covering video games and technology in college as a hobby, but it quickly became clear to him that this was what he wanted to do for a living. He currently resides in New York writing for BGR. His previously published work can be found on TechHive, VentureBeat and Game Rant.

Popular News

Latest News

Powered by WordPress VIP Privacy Policy California Privacy Rights AdChoices EU Privacy Preferences Terms Of Use Do Not Sell My Personal Information