Apple’s new MacBook upgrade program makes pricey Macs more accessible

One of the easiest ways to buy the latest iPhone every year with Apple’s iPhone Upgrade Program. You have to pay a monthly fee for the latest iPhone, and you also get AppleCare+ coverage. After 12 months, you can trade in the device for a brand new iPhone. If you were hoping that Apple would create a similar upgrade program for MacBooks, you’re in luck. Apple just unveiled an upgrade path that applies to devices like the MacBook Pro and MacBook Air. However, there are some key differences, and not everyone will be able to take advantage of it. That’s because the MacBook upgrade program only applies to enterprises.

While it makes sense to upgrade a smartphone annually, it’s less likely that you’d need to upgrade your Mac every year. You’re more likely to hold on to your new laptop for several years, especially if it’s a MacBook. As for desktops, you can easily upgrade those yourself, although that’s really more often the case for the traditional Windows PCs than Apple’s all-in-one iMac.

Even so, there might be a type of Mac customer interested in upgrading an entire fleet of MacBooks every year, especially now that Apple has stunned the world with its M1 series processors. That’s one situation in which a MacBook upgrade program would actually make some sense.

First of all, the MacBook upgrade program is called the “Mac Notebook Upgrade Program.” That means the iMac, Mac mini, and Pro desktop models aren’t eligible. Also, the name implies that the upgrade program works with every MacBook, which includes the Air and the Pro.

How the MacBook upgrade program works

The MacBook upgrade program does indeed feature the powerful new M1 MacBook models. Both the 13-inch MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro that run on the M1 chip are available in the program. More interestingly, the 14-inch and 16-inch 2021 MacBook Pro models that Apple unveiled a few weeks ago are part of the deal as well.

You only have to pay 3% of the MacBook you choose per month. You can return or upgrade any time after 90 days. If Apple launches a new Air or Pro with faster and more efficient processors than the M1, M1 Pro, and M1 Max, you’ll be able to upgrade to the new model immediately.

Here’s the pricing structure for the three Mac notebooks, as listed on CIT:

13″ MacBook Air starting at $999 – $30/month

13″ MacBook Pro starting at $1,299 – $39/month

14″ MacBook Pro starting at $1,999 – $60/month

16″ MacBook Pro starting at $2,499 – $75/month

As we’ve learned recently, the new M1 processors are incredibly powerful. And they can help enterprise customers save a lot of money in the long run. That’s where the MacBook upgrade program comes in handy.

Companies will have to apply via CIT, with Apple financing the MacBook upgrade program through its Apple Financial Services.