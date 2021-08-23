Apple’s new iPad 9 launch date might’ve just leaked

With September almost here, Apple is preparing for an exciting launch schedule. The iPhone 13 series is the most highly anticipated new Apple product of the season, but Apple has plenty of other product refreshes in the works. Apple Watch Series 7, AirPods 3, iPad mini 6, iPad 9, and MacBook Pro might also launch in the coming months.

Apple Watch Series 7 and AirPods 3 will likely be unveiled alongside the new iPhones. And rumors say Apple will unveil the big MacBook Pro redesign in the coming months. New iPad reveals are also in the works, covering two products. The iPad mini 6 will deliver a massive redesign. And according to a new report, Apple is also planning to launch the iPad 9 this fall.

Apple has been toying with new Titanium chassis for iPads, claims Digitimes (via iMore). Apple has used this particular metal alloy in the past for Apple Watch cases.

The technology might still be too expensive for the entry-level iPad 9, however:

The new iPad will also equip with aluminum-alloy chassis that will be processed by PVD. The sources also revealed that Apple is also considering equipping iPads with titanium-based metal chassis, but the high costs for doing so may not be economical at the moment.

It’s unclear when Apple will use titanium for its tablets and what iPad models will feature titanium cases.

iPad 9 launch is close

The Digitimes report claims that Apple will launch the iPad 9 in September:

Apple’s 9th-generation inexpensive iPad slated for launch in September may not come with significant design changes, but is still expected to boost Apple’s overall iPad shipments to as many as 60 million units this year, according to industry sources…

While the report doesn’t mention a specific launch date, it’s believed that Apple will hold its big September event on September 14th. We won’t know the schedule for Apple’s iPhone 13 launch event ahead of time. So it might seem strange to expect an iPad 9 reveal during the iPhone-centric show. But the same Digitimes said a few days ago that Apple would “host a series of product launch conferences in September.” With that in mind, the new iPad 9 could debut at a different event in September.

Apple traditionally reserves the month of September for iPhone events. Having more than one press conference in September seems odd, as Apple would want customers and the media to focus only on the newest iPhones and Apple Watches.

Separately, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman mentioned the iPad 9 in a video a few days ago. He said Apple has other announcements planned around the iPhone 13, including the iPad 9 reveal.

Bloomberg's @markgurman details Apple's plans for new iPhone updates later this year, along with new Apple watches, airpods and more https://t.co/SCBvhfAGip pic.twitter.com/3xo0fHqbnD — Bloomberg (@business) August 19, 2021

Apple can afford to split its announcement into multiple events. The pandemic still forces Apple to host only virtual events that it prerecords in advance. Anyone can stream them online, as they do not involve any travel logistics for the media.

The 9th-gen iPad is the kind of new Apple product that could benefit from an early launch in September. Parents might be looking for new computers for their children as school restarts. The entry-level iPad 9 would make a great addition to any back-to-school shortlist.