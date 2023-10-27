Apple’s Mac event announcements might have all leaked

On Monday, Apple has an online event happening at 5 p.m. PT. Rumored to be a Mac-centered presentation, Bloomberg might have leaked everything Apple will announce next week, as Mark Gurman detailed the possible products the company could unveil in his latest report.

According to Gurman, Apple won’t introduce the entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro during this event, as Cupertino will save this announcement for a later date, most likely alongside the 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air with M3.

That said, here’s what Apple will likely announce at this event:

High-end MacBook Pro models: Less than ten months after introducing the M2 Pro and M2 Max MacBook Pro, Apple will unveil the M3 Pro and M3 Max variants. Although the machines will look nearly identical to the current models, there will be significant upgrades on the processor side.

Gurman says Apple has been testing multiple versions of the M3 Pro chip. One baseline version has 12 main processor cores (six high-performance and six high-efficiency cores) and 18 cores for processing graphics. Another version being tested has 14 main processing cores, including 10 for high performance, four for efficiency, and 30 graphics cores.

For the M3 Max, there’s a version with 16 main processing cores (12 for high performance and four for efficiency) and 40 graphics scores. Apple has also tested updated RAM with new 24GB and 48GB options.

M3 iMac: Another star of this Apple event is the 24-inch iMac. Gurman says it will include “internal design changes and a revamp stand,” but it will come with similar colors as the current models. This computer will come with the M3 chip with the same number of main processing cores as the M2: four for high performance and four for efficiency. That said, Apple tried to include a chip with 10 graphics cores.

New accessories with USB-C: Lastly, Apple may ditch the Lightning port for the Magic Mouse, Magic Trackpad, and Magic Keyboard for USB-C during this event.

Gurman doesn’t expect Apple to unveil any iPad, AirPods, or other Mac models during this event.