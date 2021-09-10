This is amazing news about the Apple Watch Series 7 release date

Apple’s big iPhone 13 press event is just a few days away, but we still have exciting last-minute rumors to go through. The iPhone 13 isn’t the only highly anticipated product that Apple will introduce on Tuesday. We expect to see the redesigned AirPods 3 and Apple Watch Series 7 at the virtual show. And we might see at least one of them in stores alongside the iPhone 13 models later this month. That’s if Ming-Chi Kuo’s newest report is accurate. The respected Apple insider claims that Apple has fixed the production issues plaguing the Apple Watch Series 7, and the new wearable should be available to buyers in September.

Reports from separate sources said a few days ago that Apple has run into production issues with the Apple Watch 7 trial run. The new wearable will feature a new design, and assemblers have had to deal with unspecified issues.

The new Watch will feature a significant redesign, the first since the Apple Watch Series 4. The wearable will have flat sides, just like the iPhone, and a larger screen. Sizes have increased to 41mm and 45mm. The device will not feature any new sensors, according to recent reports. It’s unclear what might have caused the manufacturing issues.

A different insider said a few days ago that Apple has various options at its disposal for the iPhone 13 event. Apple could unveil the Watch 7 during the show and then delay the release date until production can get up to speed.

Apple Watch Series 7 to get a September release after all

Kuo said in a research note that MacRumors saw that Apple had solved the production issues. The Apple Watch Series 7 mass production will start in mid to late September. As a result, a launch later in September is still possible.

Kuo also said that the manufacturing issues concerned the display:

The production issue of the Apple Watch 7 is mainly related to the panel side. However, it has been resolved, and mass production of panel modules will begin in mid-September.

Previous rumors claimed that the Series 7 screens would sit closer to the glass panel. The analyst explains that Apple has adopted new screen technologies and this complicated production:

Due to the adoption of many new panel-related production processes for the first time, the Apple Watch 7 panel module encountered reliability issues during the risk-ramp phase before Jabil started mass production, mainly including blinking panel and touch insensitivity. This complicated production issue may be related to LGD, Jabil, or Young Poong.

The analyst said that Jabil would start mass production of Apple Watch 7 pane models in mid-September. As a result, the new Watch will reach consumers in late September. Kuo did not provide an actual release date for the Apple Watch Series 7, however. We’ll have to wait for Apple to reveal the date and prices on Tuesday during the iPhone 13 event.