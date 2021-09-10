Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
  1. Mosquito Trap Indoor
    12:52 Deals

    Finally, a mosquito trap that works – 30,000 Amazon shoppers can’t be wrong
  2. Shark Robot Vacuum
    16:57 Deals

    Don’t buy a $1,000+ self-emptying robot vacuum when the Shark IQ is $489 at Amazon
  3. Apple TV Remote Replacement
    08:49 Deals

    Ditch your horrible Apple TV remote with a $15 replacement from Amazon
  4. Best Deals on Amazon
    07:00 Deals

    Best Deals on Amazon (September 2021)
  5. Amazon Deals
    10:07 Deals

    Shockingly good air fryer deals, surprise Fire TV Stick sale, $27 electric screwdriver, Ma…
HomeTechAccessories

This is amazing news about the Apple Watch Series 7 release date

September 10th, 2021 at 7:31 AM
By
Apple Watch Series 7 Release

Apple’s big iPhone 13 press event is just a few days away, but we still have exciting last-minute rumors to go through. The iPhone 13 isn’t the only highly anticipated product that Apple will introduce on Tuesday. We expect to see the redesigned AirPods 3 and Apple Watch Series 7 at the virtual show. And we might see at least one of them in stores alongside the iPhone 13 models later this month. That’s if Ming-Chi Kuo’s newest report is accurate. The respected Apple insider claims that Apple has fixed the production issues plaguing the Apple Watch Series 7, and the new wearable should be available to buyers in September.

Today's Top Deal This smart air fryer is amazing and it even works with Alexa — get it at Amazon's lowest price ever! List Price:$129.00 Price:$89.00 You Save:$40.00 (31%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Reports from separate sources said a few days ago that Apple has run into production issues with the Apple Watch 7 trial run. The new wearable will feature a new design, and assemblers have had to deal with unspecified issues.

The new Watch will feature a significant redesign, the first since the Apple Watch Series 4. The wearable will have flat sides, just like the iPhone, and a larger screen. Sizes have increased to 41mm and 45mm. The device will not feature any new sensors, according to recent reports. It’s unclear what might have caused the manufacturing issues.

A different insider said a few days ago that Apple has various options at its disposal for the iPhone 13 event. Apple could unveil the Watch 7 during the show and then delay the release date until production can get up to speed.

Apple Watch Series 7 to get a September release after all

Kuo said in a research note that MacRumors saw that Apple had solved the production issues. The Apple Watch Series 7 mass production will start in mid to late September. As a result, a launch later in September is still possible.

Kuo also said that the manufacturing issues concerned the display:

The production issue of the Apple Watch 7 is mainly related to the panel side. However, it has been resolved, and mass production of panel modules will begin in mid-September.

Previous rumors claimed that the Series 7 screens would sit closer to the glass panel. The analyst explains that Apple has adopted new screen technologies and this complicated production:

Due to the adoption of many new panel-related production processes for the first time, the Apple Watch 7 panel module encountered reliability issues during the risk-ramp phase before Jabil started mass production, mainly including blinking panel and touch insensitivity. This complicated production issue may be related to LGD, Jabil, or Young Poong.

The analyst said that Jabil would start mass production of Apple Watch 7 pane models in mid-September. As a result, the new Watch will reach consumers in late September. Kuo did not provide an actual release date for the Apple Watch Series 7, however. We’ll have to wait for Apple to reveal the date and prices on Tuesday during the iPhone 13 event.

Chris Smith started writing about gadgets as a hobby, and before he knew it he was sharing his views on tech stuff with readers around the world. Whenever he's not writing about gadgets he miserably fails to stay away from them, although he desperately tries. But that's not necessarily a bad thing.

Popular News

Latest News

Powered by WordPress VIP Privacy Policy California Privacy Rights AdChoices EU Privacy Preferences Terms Of Use Do Not Sell My Personal Information