Apple Watch Series 7 to launch with iPhone 13 – but there’s some bad news

Apple might soon announce the iPhone 13 launch event date, with various pundits already eying September 14th as the potential date for the keynote. After last year’s exceptional October iPhone 12 event, Apple is returning to its regular schedule. The iPhone 13 should hit preorders the Friday after the keynote and launch in stores precisely seven days later. September 24th is the iPhone 13’s potential release date. Also, the iPhone 13 will likely not be the only hardware product coming out of the event. The new AirPods 3 earphones and the Apple Watch Series 7 might be unveiled alongside the new iPhone. After all, both devices are iPhone companions first and foremost.

A brand new report from a trusted insider says that Apple will probably launch the Apple Watch Series 7 in mid-September together with the iPhone 13. But there’s some bad news to go with that.

The rumored delays

The iPhone 12 production delays forced Apple last year to unveil the Apple Watch Series 6 about a month earlier than the new iPhone. Apple unveiled Series 6 in mid-September, alongside the redesigned iPad Air.

This year, Apple is widely expected to launch the iPhone 13 and Apple Watch Series 7 together. But distinct sources reported a few days ago that Apple has run into unexpected manufacturing issues with the latter. This led to speculation that the Apple Watch Series 7 could see delays if Apple can’t fix the production issues on time.

The Apple Watch Series 7 will deliver the first massive redesign after the Apple Watch Series 4. The new wearable will feature larger screens and a chassis with flat sides. The new Watch screens measure 41mm and 45mm displays. The extra real estate allows Apple to show more complications thanks to new watch faces. The wearable will feature a faster processor and a new display lamination technology. Reports claimed this new design is more complex. As a result, assemblers have been dealing with a few issues during the production run.

Apple Watch Series 7 launch event

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman acknowledged the Apple Watch Series 7 production problems in a new edition of his Power On newsletter. Bloomberg was one of the outlets that reported the production issues last week.

Gurman speculates that Apple has three potential solutions when it comes to the Apple Watch Series 7 launch. One is delaying the announcement event until the issues are fixed. The second is launching the Apple Watch on time but only making small quantities available to buyers. The third is unveiling the device on time but postponing the release date.

“I’m led to believe that we’ll see an announcement during the usual September event alongside the iPhone, but there will be a mix of the models shipping late or in small quantities,” Gurman concluded. “That shouldn’t be too unfamiliar to those who witnessed the original Apple Watch launch in 2015.”