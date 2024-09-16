Apple Vision Pro users can now download visionOS 2 with these 7 features

The software with the most beta versions is now available publicly. After two months of beta testing, Apple Vision Pro owners can take advantage of the latest visionOS 2 features.

While visionOS 2 isn’t a revolutionary update, Apple has been addressing several lacking functions users were waiting for with the original Apple Vision Pro release.

That said, some of the visionOS 2 features include:

Spatial photos: With visionOS 2 beta, users can revisit past memories by creating spatial photos directly from their library in the Photos app.

Home View: Users can now personalize their Home View by rearranging apps and placing them wherever they want, including their compatible iPhone and iPad apps.

visionOS 2 makes navigating Apple Vision Pro faster and easier for users to access key functions with new hand gestures to get to frequently used features like Home View and Control Center. New gestures allow users to see important information at a glance, like the current time and battery level, and perform actions like adjusting the volume.

In addition, travelers can experience their favorite apps on the go with a new Travel mode for trains. visionOS 2 also adds:

Guest user: For those moments when a user wants to share their Vision Pro, a family member or colleague can be added as a Guest User and have their eye and hand data saved for 30 days.

The Apple TV app brings support for multiview to Apple Vision Pro for the ultimate sports-viewing experience. Later this year, fans can watch up to five simultaneous streams to keep track of all their favorite sports and teams.

app brings support for multiview to Apple Vision Pro for the ultimate sports-viewing experience. Later this year, fans can watch up to five simultaneous streams to keep track of all their favorite sports and teams. To help users achieve calm and focus, the Mindfulness app includes a new capability called Follow Your Breathing that presents dynamic visual animations and sounds that respond to the user’s breathing patterns.

Below, you can learn more about visionOS 2, including some of the features that will take longer to arrive.