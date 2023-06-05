Apple unveils 15-inch MacBook Air with M2 chip

During the WWDC 2023 keynote, Apple finally unveiled the 15-inch MacBook Air. This Mac offers similar configurations to the 13-inch MacBook Air announced last year, except for the larger display and a bigger battery.

With an industrial design, this Mac offers a MagSafe port, USB-C ports, and an improved 1080p webcam. The MacBook Air has two tweeters and two woofers, and they support Apple’s Spatial Audio tech for a more immersive experience.

This device uses the M2 chip, which, according to Apple, offers an 18% faster CPU and 35% faster GPU than its predecessor. In the base model, you’ll get an 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU, but you can upgrade to get a 10-core GPU instead, in case you want a slight performance boost in the graphics department. The base model also has 8GB of RAM, but you can upgrade to up to 24GB.

Although it will launch before macOS 14, this device will be ready to take advantage of the new features of this operating system, including improvements to Stage Manager, Universal Control, and continuity functions.

The 15-inch MacBook Air is available in Midnight, Space Gray, and Silver. It starts at $1,299 and is now available to order before it launches next week.