Apple stops signing iOS 16.4.1 after iOS 16.5 rollout

With iOS 16.5 now available, Apple stopped signing iOS 16.4.1. With that, you can no longer downgrade to older iOS 16 build versions – but if you are experiencing any bug or unreliability, an iOS 15 version is still available iOS 15.7.6.

With iOS 16.4.1, Apple fixed a bug in which Siri wouldn’t respond in some cases, as well as fixed an issue where the pushing hands emoji wouldn’t show skin tone variations. With iOS 16.4, on the other hand, the Cupertino firm added several new features, such as 20+ new emojis, web-push notifications, 5G Standalone support, and more.

iOS 16.5, for example, was a small update that brought the My Sports tab to Apple News, Siri improvements, in which you can now ask the personal assistant to screen record for the first time, and added the Pride wallpaper with the recently-launched Pride Sport Band for the Apple Watch.

One of the reasons why Apple stops signing older versions of iOS, such as iOS 16.4.1, is to prevent people from jailbreaking their iPhones and iPads. Although there’s no sign of any jailbreak tools for iOS 16 being developed for the new iPhones, it’s also a way to push users to stay up-to-date with Apple’s operating systems. That said, you can still downgrade to iOS 15 if you want.

Here’s how to downgrade from iOS 16.4.1 to iOS 15

Since Apple is not offering iOS 16 – nor iOS 16.4.1 – to several iPhone models, such as the iPhone 7, Apple is still releasing minor software updates to these older smartphones. Currently, iPhones that can run iOS 15 can support up to version 15.7.6, which you can use to downgrade from a device running iOS 16.

To do that, you must use a Mac or PC. It’s important to note that this isn’t the first time Apple has offered an older version for users to downgrade. Last year when the company released iOS 15, users could stay a little longer in iOS 14 by getting bug fixes and security patches.