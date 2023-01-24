Apple shares short-film to highlight iPhone’s privacy features with Ted Lasso’s star

On Data Privacy Day, Apple highlights how the iPhone can protect your data with Today at Apple’s sessions and a short film starring Ted Lasso’s Nick Mohammed in A Day in the Life of an Average Person’s Data.

In this five minutes short-film, an Apple employee follows the day in the life of Mohammed. From reading an e-mail to buying coffee or going to his favorite restaurant, the Genius explains how Apple tools on the iPhone prevent third-party companies from tracking you.

“Apple believes that every user should have clear insights into how their data is used and tools to decide when to share their data and who to share it with,” reads the press release published by the company. “This is why Safari throws trackers off the trail. It’s why the Health app keeps user records under wraps and why Siri learns what the user needs rather than who they are. These are just some of the dozens of privacy features that Apple has built into the foundation of every product and every service it creates.”

In addition, starting this Saturday, January 28, a new Today at Apple session will explore features including Mail Privacy Protection, Safety Checks, Location Services, and passkeys – all features Apple introduced with the latest operating system updates to the iPhone. In this session, attendees will learn how to customize each feature based on their privacy preferences.

“We created Today at Apple to spark creativity and enable our customers to get the most out of their Apple products and features,” said Tracey Hannelly, Apple’s senior director of Retail Engagement and Marketing. “We’re thrilled to offer this new Today at Apple session to help our customers learn more about our industry-leading privacy features as we celebrate Data Privacy Day.”

Once again, Apple reiterates its commitment to user privacy, even though we hear some controversies every now and then.