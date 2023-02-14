Ted Lasso season 3 premieres on Apple TV Plus on March 15

The wait is almost over, as Apple TV Plus announced Ted Lasso season 3 premieres on March 15. After that, every Wednesday, Apple will release a new episode. That said, this is the first show that will debut new episodes during midweek for TV Plus.

Over the 12 episodes of season 3, the newly-promoted AFC Richmond faces ridicule as media predictions widely peg them as last in the Premier League, and Nate, now hailed as the “wonder kid,” has gone to work for Rupert at West Ham United.

In the wake of Nate’s contentious departure from Richmond, Roy Kent steps up as assistant coach alongside Beard. Meanwhile, while Ted Lasso deals with pressures at work, he continues to wrestle with his own personal issues back home.

According to the Apple TV Plus synopsis of Ted Lasso season 3, Rebecca is focused on defeating Rupert, and Keeley navigates being the boss of her own PR agency. Things seem to be falling apart both on and off the pitch, but Team Lasso is set to give it their best shot anyway.

Ted Lasso is currently the top TV show by Apple TV Plus. The second season of the show broke records by becoming the most Emmy-winning comedy for the second year in a row with four total wins, including Emmy Awards for Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series (Jason Sudeikis), Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (Brett Goldstein) and Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series (MJ Delaney).

With back-to-back wins for Outstanding Comedy Series, Ted Lasso now joins the ranks of only seven other comedy series in history that have landed Outstanding Comedy Series wins in their first two years: “Modern Family,” “30 Rock,” “Frasier,” “The Golden Girls,” “Cheers,” “All in the Family” and “The Phil Silvers Show.”

Below, you can find the official teaser for season 3 of Ted Lasso.