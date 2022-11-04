Apple shares Holiday Gift Guide featuring iPhone 14 and latest products announced

Today, customers can explore Apple’s Holiday Gift Guide online and discover the company’s latest products. The company wants to make it more accessible to customers to find and shop for the newest products “with more ease than ever with this festive season.”

“Throughout the holidays and year-round, our teams are excited to connect with customers and help them discover Apple’s latest products and services,” said Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail + People. “In stores and online, customers can get support choosing the device that is right for them, and receive gift ideas for everyone on their list.”

Apple shares a few tips on how to improve your holiday shopping with the company:

Give your holidays an upgrade. Take advantage of great trade-in values, special carrier deals, financing options, and device setup all by shopping directly in-store, online, or in the Apple Store app.

Take advantage of great trade-in values, special carrier deals, financing options, and device setup all by shopping directly in-store, online, or in the Apple Store app. Fast, free delivery and pickup. Choose from two-hour courier delivery, free delivery, or pickup at an Apple Store.

Choose from two-hour courier delivery, free delivery, or pickup at an Apple Store. Make a lasting impression. Add fun emoji or special messages with free engraving.

Add fun emoji or special messages with free engraving. Find a little something for everyone. Give the gift of an Apple accessory or Apple Gift Card to spend across Apple’s products and services, including Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, iCloud+, Apple News+, and Apple Fitness+.

Give the gift of an Apple accessory or Apple Gift Card to spend across Apple’s products and services, including Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, iCloud+, Apple News+, and Apple Fitness+. Hone your skills with Today at Apple sessions. Join free sessions to learn, explore, and go further with your Apple products. With Group Booking, the entire family can join in the fun any day or time, and at any Apple Store of their choosing.

The company is spotlighting all the latest products announced by it in 2022 in its Holiday Gift Guide. Here are the products Apple is promoting during the holiday season:

In the press release, Apple also promotes its services and the latest software features available with iOS 16, tvOS 16, macOS Ventura, iPadOS 16, and watchOS 9.