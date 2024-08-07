Click to Skip Ad
Apple releases macOS 14.6.1

Published Aug 7th, 2024 1:42PM EDT
2019 MacBook Pro with Touch Bar
Image: José Adorno for BGR

A week after releasing macOS 14.6 to all users, Apple is now making available macOS 14.6.1 to all users. As it seems, this update is focused on bug fixes and security improvements. BGR will update this story as we learn exactly what Apple’s changing with this version.

With macOS 14.6, Apple fixed several bugs, including one that affected iPod nano users:

  • Finder: Home Videos unexpectedly sync as Music Videos to iPod nano (7th generation). This no longer occurs.
  • ARKit: iPhone and iPad apps on Apple Silicon Macs quit unexpectedly when initializing ARSkeletonDefinition.
  • Core Spotlight: iPhone and iPad apps on Apple Silicon Macs quit unexpectedly when invoking -[CSSearchableItemAttributeSet setActionIdentifiers:].
  • Video Subscriber Account:  iPhone and iPad apps on Apple Silicon Macs quit unexpectedly if VSOpenTVProviderSettingsURLString is referenced. 
  • Video Toolbox: Fixed an issue on Apple Silicon; if width or height is greater than 4096 columns or rows and content uses 4:2:0 chroma subsampling and 8-bit depth, the hardware decoder driver will reject it, and a software decoder will be automatically selected to ensure artifact-free decoding. AVC (H.264) content at level 5.2 or lower can be handled by the hardware decoder. Content that otherwise conforms to level 5.2 but has a high frame rate (e.g., 4k at 100 or 120 fps) is labeled level 6, 6.1, or 6.2 and is also handled by hardware. If the content is 10-bit, 4:2:2, or 4:4:4, the hardware decoder will be used. 

Besides that, with macOS 14.6, Apple finally added dual-monitor support for the M3 MacBook Pro. Previously exclusive to the M3 MacBook Air, this feature was finally added to all M3 Macs.

Alongside macOS 14.6.1, Apple is releasing iOS 17.6.1 and iPadOS 17.6.1 to iPhone and iPad users. It’s unclear if Apple Watch, Apple Vision Pro, or Apple TV users will also get a minor update soon. BGR will update this article if we learn more.

